Can Warm Heart succeed where Yesterday and Snowfall fell short for Aidan O'Brien in Prix Vermeille?

Aidan O'Brien has found the Prix Vermeille a hard nut to crack and, even allowing for a few long-priced pacemakers among his 15 previous starters, it is still something of a surprise that he is yet to win this prestigious prize.

It is certainly not for the want of trying. Having hit the bar at the first attempt when Yesterday was beaten a head by Mezzo Soprano in 2003, O'Brien has saddled high-class runners-up in Magic Wand and Snowfall, while Tuesday was only fourth 12 months ago.

None of that is to denigrate the claims of Warm Heart, who showed her liking for fast ground when defeating her elders in the Yorkshire Oaks last month and who is reunited with the winning rider from that day, James Doyle.

The Coolmore partners also send the Joseph O'Brien-trained Above The Curve , who has shown high-class form at Group 1 level over ten furlongs and looks ready for a first try at a mile and a half.

Also with her stamina to prove is Blue Rose Cen , who endured a torrid passage behind Al Husn and Above The Curve in the Nassau Stakes. A bold show would see her odds for the Arc crash, although she would need to be supplemented at a cost of €120,000. From limited chances her sire Churchill has produced nine individual winners from 52 runners at 12-13 furlongs.

Above The Curve (left) and Blue Rose Cen (hooped cap) lock horns again in the Prix Vermeille Credit: Mark Cranham

Sea Silk Road 's hold-up style can sometimes make her a hostage to fortune, as when short of room at a crucial stage on her first try at Group 1 level in the Yorkshire Oaks, but it would not be a shock to see her involved late on.

She's in really good form and I couldn't be more pleased with her. We have fast ground and the heat to contend with, but the Vermeille is an objective in itself and she has strengthened up a lot since the spring. Melo Melo returns to the Deauville winner's enclosure after the Prix de Pomone Francis Graffard, trainer of Melo Melo

William Haggas, trainer of Sea Silk Road

She's got a bit to find with Warm Heart but she'll like the ground and deserves a shot. It's a good race and the main two three-year-olds will be hard to beat. I think she likes pace to run at, so I hope there'll be some.

Mikel Delzangles, trainer of Rue Boissonade

She's working well and everything has gone fine with her preparation. She handled quick ground well in the Malleret and if there's a decent pace that should suit her as she's a big filly who takes a while to hit top gear.

James Doyle admires Yorkshire Oaks winner Warm Heart Credit: Edward Whitaker

Andre Fabre, trainer of Pensee Du Jour

She didn't run that badly at Deauville when she was quite a long way out of her ground and had to come from behind when they quickened. She lost a bit of confidence after the Prix de Diane but, saying that, she was over-hyped at the beginning, though not by me. She'll run well and the extra distance will help. She's a very light mover, so she shouldn't be affected by the ground.

Christopher Head, trainer of Blue Rose Cen

We're testing her at the trip and it remains to be seen whether that suits her. On paper she ought to stay, so it'll be very interesting to see her at that distance. I think it could really suit her and she has become a lot calmer with racing, while her work has always been good.

