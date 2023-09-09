'I can't believe the stage he's at' - Kyprios progress has Aidan O'Brien baffled as star stayer returns

King Kyprios is back to defend his crown. Last year's outstanding stayer won six on the spin last year and the fifth leg of that winning sequence arrived in this very race, when he fought off the challenge of Hamish to win a thriller. There were seven lengths back to Search For A Song in third and he earned a Racing Post Rating of 124 for the performance.

A 20-length romp in the Prix du Cadran followed and we all presumed he would dominate the staying division in 2023. It hasn't panned out like that, though, as an infection in a joint ruled him out for most of the season and this will be his first outing for 344 days. If anyone can get him back, Aidan O'Brien can, and the fact he is here suggests he has been showing all the right signs at home.

The real Kyprios is a far superior animal to Eldar Eldarov . We know that for certain, but the aforementioned setback in the spring, combined with fast ground over a trip that is on the sharp side makes him vulnerable and it will be interesting to see what sort of market confidence is behind him. A 90 per cent Kyprios would win this, an 80 per cent one might not.

Eldar Eldarov is two from three over trips in and around a mile and six furlongs. He won the Queen's Vase and the St Leger, and his sole reversal at the distance was back in May, when touched off by Giavellotto having met traffic in running in the Yorkshire Cup. These are his terms and conditions and if Kyprios is badly in need of his reappearance, this son of Dubawi will be ready to gobble up the scraps.

This small field could get even smaller if Emily Dickinson does not show her face. She is a different animal altogether on softer ground so it remains to be seen whether she will be allowed to take her chance on a rattling quick surface again if no rain arrives.

On soft ground she might even be favourite, but it looks as though the weather gods are not going to shine on her.

Yashin has a mountain to climb on the figures. He is rated only 105, but his Ebor effort can certainly be upgraded. He was beaten three lengths into seventh by Absurde, but that doesn't tell the whole story as he was short of room for most of the closing stages on the nearside rail. He is more dangerous than his rating would suggest.

It is hard to imagine Dawn Rising having the pace to trouble the big two. He is a thorough stayer who will presumably make the running, but it seems unlikely he will be staying at the head of affairs.

Four of the last eight favourites have obliged in the Irish St Leger, but Order Of St George was beaten at 1-7 by Wicklow Brave in 2016. Incidentally, the last five-year-old to win the race was also Order Of St George the following year.

'He will improve a lot for the run' – Kyprios expected to come on for reappearance

Aidan O'Brien cannot believe Kyprios has made it back to the Irish St Leger and the master trainer has made no secret of the fact he didn't think he would make it back at all.

An infection on the inside of a joint, suffered in the spring, has deprived us from seeing last year's Gold Cup hero until now and O'Brien believes he will improve hugely for the run given he does everything in second gear at home.

O'Brien said: "I didn't think he would come back at all and there are a lot of people we have to thank for getting him back. We have had to be very careful with him. He's ready to start back and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

"Hopefully he will pull up okay and we will be able to plan forward with him after the race. He's moving well and seems in good form, but I didn't think he would make it back."

He added: "He will improve a lot for the run. It's his first start for a long time and what he went through was horrendous. I can't believe he is at the stage he is at, but he will definitely improve a lot.

"He's a horse who sits in second gear all the time and in all his work, no matter what horse you put him with. You never know how much is in there. Everyone is happy with him, but you never know until they start back."

On mudlover Emily Dickinson, who stayed on strongly to take second in that bizarre Goodwood Cup behind Quickthorn, O'Brien said: "The filly is in good form, but the ground is fast and she's better on soft ground."

'We think this is his best trip' – Varian expecting bold show from Eldar

Last year's St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov will try to add the Irish equivalent to his CV and Roger Varian thinks the trip is his optimum.

Although unsuccessful since his big day at Doncaster, there were more encouraging signs in the Goodwood Cup last time when fourth to the freewheeling Quickthorn, and he is officially the second-best horse in the race with a mark of 117, 5lb shy of Kyprios.

Eldar Eldarov: St Leger winner has thrived over this distance in the past Credit: Edward Whitaker

Varian said: "We're looking forward to running him over a mile and six furlongs which we think is his best trip and he won't mind the ground. He's been in good form at home so we're hopeful of a good run."

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Dawn Rising

He has come out of his run in the trial well. Obviously with the race cutting up and a small field we have decided to let him take his chance. On the pick of his form he should have a chance.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Yashin

I thought he ran a cracker at York. The small field will suit him down to the ground. I know he has a bit to find on ratings, but I think he will run a big race if the rain doesn't come.

Sunday's previews:

2.55 Curragh: Highfield Princess leads British assault on Group 1 Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh

3.25 Curragh: Speedy Ylang Ylang bidding to join an illustrious roll of honour for Ballydoyle in the Moyglare

4.00 Curragh: 'He's exciting and has done very well since you saw him last' - next year's Guineas and Derby favourite City Of Troy returns

2.50 Longchamp: Can Warm Heart succeed where Yesterday and Snowfall fell short for Aidan O'Brien in Prix Vermeille?

3.25 Longchamp: 'He has a real turn of foot' - Feed The Flame out to stake Arc claims on trials day

Sign up here. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.