Speedy Ylang Ylang bidding to join an illustrious roll of honour for Ballydoyle in the Moyglare

Aidan O'Brien has landed the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes with some exceptional fillies such as Love, Misty For Me and the outstanding Minding, and hopes will be high Ylang Ylang is of that ilk.

The Frankel filly has looked a consummate professional in her two starts. She had little trouble making a winning debut over seven furlongs at this track in June, racing with plenty of zest out in front under Ryan Moore before putting the race to bed with a potent turn of foot just after the two-furlong pole to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

Her victory in the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown was similar as she again led from pillar to post, going through the race with ease while leaving the impression she could prove an even more formidable proposition if she got pace to aim at.

While there is no confirmed front-runner in the field, there might be some pressure applied to her at the head of affairs by the likes of Fallen Angel and She's Quality .

The Willie McCreery-trained Vespertilio shaped encouragingly in second behind Ylang Ylang in the Silver Flash and confirmed herself an exciting filly when she produced an electric turn of foot to go from last to first on her next start in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes over course and distance.

She would appreciate a decent pace to aim at, which might not be forthcoming here, but if Ylang Ylang is unduly bothered on the front end then she could be the one coming home fast late.

The one filly with Group 1 experience is Porta Fortuna , who represents Donnacha O'Brien. She lost her unbeaten status when taking on the colts in the Phoenix Stakes over six furlongs last month, but there was little shame in chasing home the talented Bucanero Fuerte on that occasion.

The Caravaggio filly is reunited with Frankie Dettori, who partnered her to victory in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The extra furlong is the question mark, although she did stay on to good effect in a strongly run Phoenix.

Red Viburnum should not be overlooked for Dermot Weld after she shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at the Curragh, when beaten half a length into third. She was quite green and wasn't helped by a slow early pace, especially given the front two were ridden much more prominently, while the runner-up Opera Singer gave the form a big boost when she bolted up in Group 3 company on her next start.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Ylang Ylang, Brilliant , Pearls And Rubies

We would usually go to the Debutante with our fillies on the way to the Moyglare, but we didn't with Ylang Ylang because we gave her a little bit of time. Everyone is very happy with her. I'm not sure she will get a lead so she might have to go forward again, but she's very straightforward and handles fast ground. She has pace so we're hoping she runs a big race. Brilliant is a nice, consistent filly who never lets us down. Pearls And Rubies was disappointing last time, but we know she is better than that.

Joe Foley, racing manager to Clipper Logistics, owner of Fallen Angel

This has been the plan since her Newmarket win and we’re hoping the ground and track will suit her. It’s a cracking Moyglare as usual and we’re delighted to have a runner in it.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Ornellaia

She's in good form and ran well on soft in France last time, but we hope the ground will be to her liking. She's come on for her last start and takes her travelling very well. I hope she can run a big race.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Porta Fortuna

She's in good form and everything has gone well since the Phoenix. I don't think the step up to seven furlongs will be a problem. The bigger question mark is that she's coming up against a different bunch of fillies and you can never be sure how she will stack up against them, but we're very happy with her.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Red Viburnum

She's a very nice filly. I know it's throwing a maiden into a Group 1, but she ran a very good race on her only start at the Curragh and I think she has progressed from that. I think she'll represent us well.

Jack Davison, trainer of She's Quality

She couldn't have done it any more impressively at Newbury the last day and I have been thrilled with her since. I'm hopeful she will get the trip. I think there will be plenty of pace and that should suit as she settles well and travels.

Sunday's previews:

2.55 Curragh: Highfield Princess leads British assault on Group 1 Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh

4.00 Curragh: 'He's exciting and has done very well since you saw him last' - next year's Guineas and Derby favourite City Of Troy returns

4.35 Curragh: 'I can't believe the stage he's at' - Kyprios progress has Aidan O'Brien baffled as star stayer returns

2.50 Longchamp: Can Warm Heart succeed where Yesterday and Snowfall fell short for Aidan O'Brien in Prix Vermeille?

3.25 Longchamp: 'He has a real turn of foot' - Feed The Flame out to stake Arc claims on trials day

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.