'He's a course specialist and is in great order' - key quotes and analysis for the Scottish Stewards' Cup

Before Jordan Electrics joined Jim Goldie, his career record stood at six wins from 49 runs. While that is perfectly respectable, he has flourished for his new yard, winning eight times in 20 runs and becoming a byword for gameness on the northern sprint scene.

Four of his wins have come at Hamilton and two at Carlisle. Such is the finishing sting at those courses, you need to be able to hang tough. It is his resistance to being passed that has got Jordan Electrics this far, and the main case against him is whether he can win this £34,000 race off 92, when in more than 60 starts before this year he had never won off higher than 74.

Of his opposition, Spangled Mac only wins at sprint trips when the pace collapses, which admittedly is not a huge price today. First Folio is exactly the sort of horse Jordan Electrics will outbattle, and plenty of others do not have their conditions.

Rocket Rodney is finding his level and a 3lb drop for his Wokingham seventh brings him closer to that. Manila Scouse blows hot and cold, but had a good summer last year and ran into one at Thirsk last time.

As the early market suggests, Tiriac seems the biggest danger. If his challenge is delayed a little longer than on his last two starts, he could well find the small amount of improvement he needs. Once he moves forward, he will need to hope that something has softened up the tough and admirable Jordan Electrics.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Going update

The forecast rain did not arrive and clerk of the course Carol Bartley said: "The forecast has been a nightmare – every time I look at it it's changed. It was meant to rain but nothing's turned up and we've been dry for 24 hours.

"Friday is to be dry, sunny and 21C but there's plenty of moisture in the soil. It's good ground and I can't tell you what it'll be tomorrow until we walk it in the morning because I don't know what's going to turn up."

What they say

George Boughey, trainer of Spangled Mac

He had a setback and missed the early part of the season but he's in good shape now and I'm looking forward to seeing him back at six furlongs. He wouldn't want any rain but it looks like the ground is drying out and he should run a promising race.

George Scott, trainer of Rocket Rodney

He's a yard favourite due to his consistency, but for the same reason he's not an easy horse to place. He ran a solid race in the Wokingham and he wouldn't want any more rain but I'm pleased with him going in.

Karl Burke, trainer of Silky Wilkie

He's lost his form a bit but he ran a nice race at Pontefract last time. He showed a bit more of his old zest, but he got a bit tired on that slow ground over a stiff track. I'm hoping he can run a good race and pick up some nice prize-money, but he needs to step up again.

Adam Ryan, assistant to father Kevin Ryan, trainer of Magical Spirit

He's not the most consistent, but when he's on a going day he's showed he's very good in these sprints. The ground will suit him and, like I said, if he's on one of his going days then he'll have a chance.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Jordan Electrics and Londoner

Jordan Electrics is a bit of a course specialist, he's won there the last twice and he's in great order. The handicapper hasn't missed him so I'd imagine there will be a time he's slowed down a little, but hopefully it's not tomorrow. Londoner has been a bit disappointing and we've put the hood on to see if he'll relax and finish his race. If that has an effect he may go close.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of First Folio and Raatea

We were pleased with First Folio last time out and we feel the stiffer six will suit him well. He should run a nice race. Raatea hasn't been at his best this year but he's training well and we expect an improved run from him.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Manila Scouse

He's not got the best draw, but he's in good form and he likes the track and a bit of cut in the ground so he should run well.

Reporting by Stuart Riley

