Three things to note on Friday: Henry de Bromhead poised to saddle another winner and Zak Wheatley set to ride one

Good news for Dancing

There have been plenty of ground-related non-runners at Killarney, where the going is on the quick side, but that looks like good news for Dancing On My Own , back in action for the first time since the Grand National meeting.

He won the Red Rum at Aintree last year and scored again at Cheltenham in October but soft ground washed out the rest of his season. With the Henry de Bromhead yard in fine form, he's presented with an obvious chance dropped to a mark of 150 in the BoyleSports Handicap Chase (3.40 ).

His big-name rival is Flooring Porter, whose first three runs over fences haven't come close to matching his best hurdles form and who now, at the age of nine, drops to 2m1f, a shorter trip than any he has tackled since 2019.

Mhajim looks weighted to win

Mhajim has been coming down the weights since joining Chelsea Banham from the Gosden yard, but it looks as if his turn may be near, now he's dropped a stone and a half to a mark of 56.

He met plenty of trouble at Pontefract while making good late headway when last seen in May, and now returns to the same course and distance for a weaker mile handicap this evening (6.45 ).

Can in-form Zak Wheatley fire in another winner?

Zak Wheatley gets rides from a couple of yards that appear to be hitting form, with the result that the claiming jockey has been on fire lately.

His form figures over the last fortnight have been: 1127161, so he'll presumably be on excellent terms with the world when he goes to Pontefract to partner Arecibo in a sprint handicap (7.55 ).

The horse is on a long losing run but ran well to be second on his previous visit to the track last year and is now more than a stone lower.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.