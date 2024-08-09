Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Keith Melrose runs his eye over the trainers and jockeys to follow in the Shergar Cup - and a horse that may be underestimated

Defenders of the Shergar Cup do not have to work as hard as they used to. Accept that it is the fulcrum of one of the summer's quieter Saturdays and this competition has a lot going for it.

A six-race card that finishes by 4.30 is a winner. Good prize-money for mid-to-high-ranking handicappers is also welcome. The matter of jockey-based silks is an irritation, especially if you know the horses well enough to recognise them by their usual silks. But face it, you'll be in a minority and things are even worse in the Racing League.

In a lot of ways that matter to those who study trainers, this competition is the father of the Racing League and Sunday Series. All three are a handy guide to which trainers check the prize-money in the racing calendar.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers