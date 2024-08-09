Keith Melrose runs his eye over the trainers and jockeys to follow in the Shergar Cup - and a horse that may be underestimated

Defenders of the Shergar Cup do not have to work as hard as they used to. Accept that it is the fulcrum of one of the summer's quieter Saturdays and this competition has a lot going for it.

A six-race card that finishes by 4.30 is a winner. Good prize-money for mid-to-high-ranking handicappers is also welcome. The matter of jockey-based silks is an irritation, especially if you know the horses well enough to recognise them by their usual silks. But face it, you'll be in a minority and things are even worse in the Racing League.

In a lot of ways that matter to those who study trainers, this competition is the father of the Racing League and Sunday Series. All three are a handy guide to which trainers check the prize-money in the racing calendar.