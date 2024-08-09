- More
Keith Melrose runs his eye over the trainers and jockeys to follow in the Shergar Cup - and a horse that may be underestimated
Defenders of the Shergar Cup do not have to work as hard as they used to. Accept that it is the fulcrum of one of the summer's quieter Saturdays and this competition has a lot going for it.
A six-race card that finishes by 4.30 is a winner. Good prize-money for mid-to-high-ranking handicappers is also welcome. The matter of jockey-based silks is an irritation, especially if you know the horses well enough to recognise them by their usual silks. But face it, you'll be in a minority and things are even worse in the Racing League.
In a lot of ways that matter to those who study trainers, this competition is the father of the Racing League and Sunday Series. All three are a handy guide to which trainers check the prize-money in the racing calendar.
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Phoenix Stakes according to our revolutionary racecard?
- 3.00 Haydock: 'He's got a good record at the track and I'm very happy' - key quotes and analysis for the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster
- 4.35 Curragh: Babouche could prove the value against Whistlejacket as big two face off in Phoenix Stakes
- The Olympics is coming to a close - but Ascot's own team event sees international riders bid for Shergar Cup glory
- 'He ticks a lot of boxes and it looks like the perfect race' - key quotes for every Shergar Cup race at Ascot
