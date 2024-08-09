How does the Shergar Cup work? Everything you need to know ahead of Ascot's unique fixture

Each of the four teams for the Shergar Cup – Great Britain & Ireland, Rest of the World, Ladies and Europe – consists of three jockeys who will take part in five of the six races on the card.

Subject to full fields, each jockey will have five rides across the afternoon, although a spare rider can be used in the event of injury. Every race will include two reserves who have 45 minutes before the off time to be substituted in.

The winner of each race will earn 15 points for their respective team, while second place receives ten points and third, fourth and fifth will collect seven, five and three points. If a non-runner is not replaced, the jockey and their team will receive four points for missing out on the ride, while teams will share points equally if any horses are involved in a dead-heat.

Whichever team collects the most points after the six races will be presented with the Shergar Cup, while the highest-scoring jockey will be presented with £3,000 and the Silver Saddle, run in memory of Alistair Haggis, the PR executive who played an integral role in the development of the Shergar Cup before his death in 2014.

If scores remain level in either the team or Silver Saddle competitions, there will be a countback on the number of successes and the team or jockey with the most winners will be judged the winner overall.

If they are still level, then second places will be counted and, if necessary, third and fourth places. If they are still level, there will be joint-winners.

The Shergar Cup is celebrating its 23rd year and a bonus prize of £25,000 will be awarded to the trainers and stable staff from each of the first three leading yards.

The teams

Great Britain & Ireland

Tadhg O'Shea (C)

Seamie Heffernan

Billy Loughnane

Europe

Bauyrzhan Murzabayev (C)

Jose-Luis Borrego

Alberto Sanna

Ladies

Hayley Turner (C)

Marie Velon

Joanna Mason

Rest of the world

Rachel King (C)

Rachel Venniker

Nanako Fujita

Read these next:

Meet the teams: we profile the 12 riders taking part in Saturday's Shergar Cup

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Shergar Cup - plus a best bet

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.