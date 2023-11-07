'He jumps unbelievably' - can Cheltenham Festival winner with Brown Advisory target make successful chase debut at Warwick?

Iroko was the first horse JP McManus sent to Oliver Greenall and the faith of the prominent owner was rewarded when the five-year-old landed the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle in March.

Iroko was beaten on both of his starts in France for Emmanuel Clayeux before finishing fourth in a couple of Graded juvenile events in his first season with Greenall. However, a switch to handicapping and a step up in trip helped transform the fortunes of Iroko, who won twice at Wetherby before landing the final race of last season’s Cheltenham Festival.

A first Cheltenham Festival winner capped off a superb season for Greenall who, joined on the training licence by Josh Guerriero, sent out 61 winners, 24 more than than his previous best campaign in his own name.

Greenall and Guerriero have continued the new season in similarly good form and are set for a huge week with Gesskille, who won a valuable Listed contest at Auteuil in September, attempting to go one better in Saturday’s Grand Sefton Handicap Chase .

Before that, Iroko makes his chasing debut at Warwick in the Stan Mellor Memorial Novices' Chase (1.55 ) on Tuesday. Reflecting on Iroko in his Racing Post stable tour , Greenall said: “He was amazing last season. We thought he'd run well at Cheltenham but he was on a fairly high mark. He's just so tough – he's got that will to win – and although he looked beat two out, he then flew up the hill.

“He had one go over three miles in the Grade 1 at Aintree and jockey Mark Walsh said if he'd known him better he would have probably let him stretch on because he stayed on all the way to the line.”

Iroko: the first horse JP McManus (centre) has had in training with Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero Credit: GROSSICK RACING

The four rivals Iroko will face on his reappearance include Punchestown Festival winner Kilbeg King and Golden Son, who makes his stable debut for Paul Nicholls.

The champion trainer used Warwick’s feature 2m4f event as a starting point over fences for his Turners Novices’ Chase winner Stage Star last season but Iroko will be aimed at a different Cheltenham Festival Grade 1.

Iroko is a general 20-1 chance for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and Greenall said: “Three miles over fences is going to be the making of him. He jumps unbelievably – I've never seen a horse fence like him at home.

“We have to be thinking about the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and see if we can work our way back from there. Whether the Kauto Star is a bit sharp for him, I'm not sure, but it could be an option if he went and won nicely.”

Jonjo O’Neill Jr has not ridden Iroko since his first success over hurdles at Wetherby this time last year but the rider renews the partnership in decent form off the back of a double at Carlisle on Sunday and a winner at Hereford on Monday.

Spotlight comment

Made excellent progress over hurdles last season, signing off with Cheltenham Festival handicap win (2m4f, soft) and very creditable third in Grade 1 novice at Aintree (3m, soft); might do even better over fences and commands respect.

Iroko 13:55 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

