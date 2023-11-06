'I rode her last week and she looks well for the time of year' - quotes for a wide-open Listed race at Lingfield

Given the lack of Listed opportunities on the Flat at this time of year, it is not unusual to see races like the River Eden EBF Fillies' Stakes packed with mid to high-level handicappers attempting to sneak some 11th-hour black type.

This year Divine Jewel is the only filly with a three-figure mark and eight of the 14 runners are rated 86 or lower. Of that group, the 83-rated Safety Catch is by some way the most fancied runner in the early betting.

The primary reason for that is her connections – she is trained by William Haggas and owned by Anthony Oppenheimer – while three-year-olds have landed four of the previous five runnings and Haggas is seeking a fourth River Eden success since 2017.

It is interesting her team are willing to jeopardise a potential gift of a handicap mark (her Leicester second in September is working out excellently), although stall 13 will be tough to negotiate.

Divine Jewel is the benchmark and often tackles stronger races than this, including when last seen in the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes. However, she has recorded just one win in 13 career outings and is vulnerable to an improving three-year-old.

Empress Wu and Luckin Brew have the potential to fit the bill on their first attempt at a staying trip, having only raced ten times between them, while a market move for George Boughey’s lightly raced stable debutante Andraste would bring her into the equation. She is out of a Park Hill winner and could thrive for the extra yardage.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

David Simcock, trainer of Aiming High and Empress Wu

Empress Wu has won around Lingfield, which is a plus, and we picked this race out for her a while ago, although it is probably a longer trip for her than ideal. Aiming High is doing just that but if she could nick some black type before she goes to the December Sales it would be marvellous.

David Egan, rider of Divine Jewel

This looks a nice opportunity for her to gain that all-important black type as she has just missed out in such company this year. I rode her last week and she looks well for the time of year and has won around Lingfield before, which is a plus.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Malka and Evania

Malka won well when we stepped her up to a mile and a half on the all-weather last time and I expect her to be suited by this trip. She looks very well. We've always wanted to run Evania over this sort of trip and if she could get some black type it would be job done.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Wynter Wildes

She ran a belter last time to be second in a very good handicap at Newcastle. If she can run up to that there's no reason why she can't run another big race in what looks an open contest.

Kieran Shoemark, rider of Ghara

She stays very well so should be suited by this sort of trip. It looks an open race.

Cieren Fallon, rider of Safety Catch

She beat a fancied one of Simon and Ed Crisford's at Pontefract last time who went on to run well next time and this looks a nice opportunity to get some black type if she can overcome her wide draw.

Reporting by David Milnes

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.