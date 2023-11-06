'The trip is too short but our options were limited' - exciting Sandor Clegane makes chasing debut

The opener at Fairyhouse is packed full of promising novice chasers, none more so than Sandor Clegane , who surprisingly reappears over two miles having finished a staying-on third in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham in March.

He is as short as 11-1 for the Brown Advisory at next year's festival and while Paul Nolan knows the 2m½f trip for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase (11.53 ) could catch out Sandor Clegane, he is eager to get in some chasing experience before stepping up in distance for the Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown later this month.

Nolan said: "We are trying to aim him at the Florida Pearl and we didn’t want a slog over 2m6f or 2m7f, even though that is his trip, beforehand. I just want to get him out and hopefully jump well and come back safe. The trip is too short but our options were limited. We were in Down Royal and Wexford and we just want to get a run into him and get him out over fences."

Sandor Clegane faces some stiff competition. Imagine was sent off joint-favourite for the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham and finished a creditable fifth to Iroko, but Gordon Elliott thinks there could be more improvement to come from him now that he switches codes.

Elliott said: "I hope there is more to come from Imagine over fences as I think he's a nice horse. This looked a nice starting point to get him going over fences and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on."

Others to keep a close eye on include Inothewayurthinkin , who is the pick of Gavin Cromwell's three runners. He was fourth in a Grade 1 at Naas last season and was held in enough regard to take on Impaire Et Passe at Punchestown.

Sean and Bernardine Mulryan have a potential Cheltenham Gold Cup contender on their hands in the shape of Fastorslow and their familiar navy and yellow silks will be carried by An Epic Song here. He was narrowly touched off by Langer Dan in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham and makes his chase debut in a race punters will keep in mind for major festivals later in the season.

Absolute Notions: another exciting runner on the Fairyhouse card Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Later on the card, Grade 1 runner-up Absolute Notions returns to action in the Fairyhouse Membership 2024 Hurdle (2.48 ).

He was hammered into 3-1 favourite for the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last time, but failed to give his true running and Elliott is excited about him this season, with chasing the overall plan.

Elliott said: "We'll probably send him chasing this season but this looked a nice place for him to start back. He's a good horse, a promising stayer, and his run at Aintree was too bad to be true. He's a lot better than that. He's still a very young horse and we hope he has the makings of a lovely staying novice chaser."

Absolute Notions faces three rivals and his only danger appears to be the Nolan-trained Joyeux Machin , whose last three starts have been over fences. He does boast a hurdles mark of 136, so should not be underestimated.

