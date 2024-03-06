'He goes there with a live chance' - quotes and analysis for the Listed Spring Cup at Lingfield

James Tate won this contest last season with Iconic Moment and Ahlain gives him claims of back-to-back successes after last month’s Kempton win.

Ahlain is unbeaten in two all-weather outings, both at this trip, and she should get a decent tow into the race from Blown Away and Lessay. She also has the benefit of the in-form Rossa Ryan in the saddle.

Queen Of Zafeen bids for a hat-trick after a wide-margin course-and-distance success last month. Trainer Richard Hughes isn’t the type to tilt at windmills and this filly warrants respect stepping up in class.

Orne has to carry a Group 3 penalty for last season’s Horris Hill success, but he was a major eyecatcher at Doha last time out when nothing went right. After a poor trip in that local Group 2 he was then caught in a pocket and only got going when it was too late. The son of Acclamation won on Polytrack on his debut and a return to an artificial surface could be in his favour.

Stablemate Blown Away was below par at Kempton last time on his first start since a gelding procedure, but he’s given the impression he has the speed for this shorter trip and the return of blinkers may sharpen him up again.

David Probert rides this track well and he partners Lessay, who was a beaten favourite on his last two starts and has something to find on form.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Orne and Blown Away

Orne was a winner on his debut over this trip on the all-weather last year and was a bit unlucky not to win on his comeback in Qatar last month. He has a penalty but goes there with a live chance. Blown Away wasn’t beaten far on his return at Kempton last month and should be suited by the track.

David Probert, rider of Lessay

He’s an improving sort who is still a bit inexperienced. It’s a step up in grade, but he has a good draw in stall three and would have an each-way shout.

George Scott, trainer of Watch My Tracer

He’s in good shape, but we expect he’ll improve from it. We hope he could be a Royal Ascot horse, but whether it’s the Jersey or the Britannia we have yet to work out.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sultan Ali, owner of Ahlain

She’s two from two on the all-weather and won a handicap over this trip nicely at Kempton last month. That was her first run back so she's entitled to come on for it and if she can get some black type it would be good.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Jaber Abdullah, owner of Queen Of Zafeen

She doesn’t do a lot at home and saves it for the track as she showed when winning under a penalty last time. We expect her to be competitive.

Reporting by David Milnes

