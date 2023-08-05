Globetrotting Brave Emperor adds Deauville Group 3 to his tally of victories while on the road

Brave Emperor defied a penalty to produce arguably the best performance of his busy travelling season, as he stuck on well under Luke Morris to deny Sosino and Colombier in the Group 3 Prix Daphnis.

Archie Watson has kept Middleham Park's Sioux Nation gelding on the move this year and this was his third victory abroad following successes at Cagnes-sur-Mer and Krefeld. He was also placed in a Group 3 at Bro Park in Stockholm.

Brave Emperor was dropping back to a mile after looking like he failed to get home in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot, and Morris was impressed with the way his partner continues to thrive.

The jockey said: "He kind of surprised me – he went into the last two furlongs travelling so strongly; he quickened away nicely and when he felt the others come, he's just ground it out lovely to the line.

"He's a two-time Group 3 winner now and hopefully something a bit better might be ahead."

Morris added: "This was his last chance to stay in his own age group and we were going to find out how good he is. You'd imagine races like the Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend would come into it.

"I was quite concerned about the soft ground but I felt he improved on today's surface, so it wouldn't bother me going into the autumn on some deep ground."

Mill Stream eases to wide-margin success

Mill Stream took the step back up to Listed company in his stride when coming home three and a half lengths clear of Secret Angel in the Prix Moonlight Cloud over six furlongs.

Having twice run into the handicap sensation of the season in Quinault, Mill Stream was returning to stakes company for the first time since finishing well behind Little Big Bear on his seasonal reappearance in the Sandy Lane.

"He’s been topweight, giving weight away to his opposition, so we felt it was time to leave behind handicap company and take the gradual step into Listed company," said winning trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam.

Marco Ghiani and Mill Stream after victory in the Prix Moonlight Cloud

"This is the last Listed race for three-year-olds and we were happy to come over to sunny Deauville rather than take on the older horses in England."

When it was pointed out that the sun had only just emerged on the Normandy coast after a torrid week on the weather front, Chapple-Hyam added: "We were watching yesterday but not concerned. His whole family have raced with give in the ground. We were confident he goes on any ground.

"He hung a little bit down on the rail on very firm ground in the Acomb but today he’s shown what we’ve always believed of him. He's young and is lightly raced this year. He can only improve and maybe have a go at a Group 3 or Group 2 next up."

Marco Ghiani was tasting Listed success on only his second ride in France.

Guarnieri makes up for lost time with former King inmate Asymmetric

Asymmetric won the Richmond Stakes at two for Alan King and reminded European observers what a good sprinter he is when springing a 16-1 shock in the Listed Prix du Cercle, his first start since being bought out of Wesley Ward's yard.

The son of Showcasing – who remarkably is a half-brother to Mill Stream – also provided further proof of just what a good addition Italy's Maurizio Guarnieri is to the French-based training ranks.

"He arrived with me about a month ago and was in fantastic condition," said Guarnieri. "He had some question marks against him today, racing over 1,000 metres [five furlongs] on soft ground after a layoff, but I knew he was in good form.

A winner of the Richmond Stakes for Alan King, Asymmetric won the Listed Prix du Cercle on his debut for Maurizio Guarnieri

"The owner follows racing all over the world and had been watching him for quite a while. He was lucky enough to be able to buy this horse privately. He asked if I would train him and I jumped at the chance. He seems adaptable between 1,000 metres and 1,200 metres."

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.