From a Tweseldown point-to-point to a Group 1 - Poker Face out to continue a remarkable rise for family silks in Lockinge
Over half a century on from first appearing in point-to-points at Tweseldown and Jersey, the family silks of Edward Ware are to scale to the highest level in Flat racing for the first time when Poker Face lines up in Newbury's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35).
The black, white and scarlet silks belonged to Ware's father Ken, who bought a horse called Southern Comfort to ride in points during the 1960s as a hobby alongside working as a businessman in Reading. After his death in 1987, they were passed down to Ware who vowed to one day to have horses in the colours again.
He would go on to found the online casino giant 32Red and resurrect the silks 18 years later, but the last 12 months have produced by far the best results, including a Group-race breakthrough on the Flat with Poker Face, a Grade 2 win over jumps with Saint Sam before even enjoying a storming 66-1 second at the Cheltenham Festival with Jimmy Du Seuil in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle.
