Flooring Porter poised for chase debut and Grand National hero Corach Rambler returns as jumps season ramps up

Gavin Cromwell takes the wraps off Flooring Porter as the dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner kicks off his chasing career in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Novices’ Chase (4.10) at Cheltenham.

Only four runners have been declared for the £40,000 event, but they include Weveallbeencaught , who was a novice hurdler on many people's lips after winning at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

Flooring Porter failed to register a hat-trick of Cheltenham staying contests when fourth to Sire Du Berlais in March, but he still ran a cracking race before finishing third in Aintree’s Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle.

Cromwell said: “He certainly knows his way around the track, so it’s a nice place to start him off over fences. He seems in great nick and the ground should be perfect for him. We’re looking forward to it.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies, who runs Broadway Boy in addition to Weveallbeencaught, the mount of his son Sam, doesn’t believe there is as much between the pair as the market may suggest.

“There’s not a lot between them and they’re hard to split,” he said. “Weveallbeencaught was a good hurdler early on last season.

Weveallbeencaught: makes his chasing debut for Nigel Twiston-Davies Credit: John Grossick

“He’s a huge, great big horse and might have just had some growing pains when he disappointed after that. I hope he takes to fences.”

Broadway Boy, winner of four of his eight races, including his sole start over fences, has proven race fitness on his side.

“Broadway Boy won well at Worcester the other day,” Twiston-Davies said. “I think he can run well, too.”

Russell 'excited' for return of Corach Rambler at Kelso

Grand National hero Corach Rambler makes his eagerly awaited seasonal reappearance in Kelso’s £50,000 Edinburgh Gin Chase (1.29 ), the feature of an eight-race card at the Borders track.

All roads will lead back to Aintree in April for Lucinda Russell’s nine-year-old, who retains conspicuously low mileage after just 13 runs under rules.

Corach Rambler: is 13lb higher than for his Grand National victory Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Corach Rambler, who stayed on strongly at the end of 4m2½f in the National to slam Vanillier by two and a quarter lengths, is now 13lb higher in the handicap, but it appears unlikely he has reached his ceiling just yet.

Russell said: “It’s his first run back. Historically he has run better on his second start back, but it will be exciting to see him on the track again.

“He’s got 11st 12lb on his back but doesn’t have to give too much weight away to his rivals. It will give us an idea of where we’re going next with him.”

Corach Rambler faces five rivals in the 3m2f stamina test, including the Sandy Thomson-trained Empire Steel , winner of a Listed chase over a shorter trip in March.

Elvis Mail , another who enjoys Kelso, bids for a fifth course success. His most recent triumph came in March when beating Half Shot by seven and a half lengths.

Nick Alexander’s charge is 5lb higher now, but has been highly competitive off similar marks in the past.

