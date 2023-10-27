'Bad ground is a worry' - Aidan O'Brien and Charlie Appleby on Futurity favourites Diego Velazquez and Ancient Wisdom

Charlie Appleby has not reached the same heights as last season but he has an excellent chance of ending on a high with Ancient Wisdom in the Kameko Futurity Trophy.

The trainer is not in contention for a third straight championship but is bidding for his second British Group 1 win of the season after Modern Games won the Lockinge Stakes in May.

Ancient Wisdom emerged as a leading contender when landing the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket this month by three and three-quarter lengths from Chief Little Rock.

The son of Dubawi, who was supplemented for the Futurity Trophy, has won three times, with his only defeat coming behind Group 1 winner Rosallion in the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes.

"We've been very pleased with how Ancient Wisdom came out of the Autumn Stakes," said Appleby. "It wasn't an immediate decision afterwards to come here but we thought we'd keep an eye on his well-being with a view to potentially heading to Doncaster.

"We're happy with him going into this and he showed at Newmarket that a mile on testing conditions suited him, so he ticks a few boxes in a race where stamina is going to play a part. It's a competitive field and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on."

'The worry for Diego Velazquez is obviously the bad ground'

Diego Velazquez will attempt to extend his unbeaten record at Doncaster and stake a late claim to be Ballydoyle's leading Classic contender next year alongside Henry Longfellow and City Of Troy.

He currently sits behind his two unbeaten stablemates in the 2,000 Guineas market after narrowly winning the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes from Capulet on his first try at a mile last month.

With Ryan Moore suspended, Diego Velazquez will be partnered by James Doyle in a race trainer Aidan O'Brien won for a record-extending 11th time last season with dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin.

The trainer will also be represented by Battle Cry , who broke his maiden at York in August before finishing fourth behind the reopposing Dancing Gemini in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes last month.

The conditions will be testing at Doncaster, and O'Brien said: "The worry is obviously the bad ground with Diego Velazquez as he's a good-moving horse and would ideally want good ground. It's going to be very deep and we don't really know how he will handle it until he tries it. The plan is very much for him to run, though.

"He's in good form and everything has gone well for him since Leopardstown. We think he's progressed based on his work at home. Battle Cry is a good, solid horse and is by No Nay Never. Some of them handle this sort of ground, so hopefully he will."

What they say

Roger Teal, trainer of Dancing Gemini

We're ready to go and been pleased with him at home. He's come out of his last race well. It was a bloody good performance in the Flying Scotsman in a good time and he deserves to step up to this level.

David Menuisier, trainer of Devil's Point

His preparation has gone well. He put up a good performance to finish fourth at Saint-Cloud last time and the race has worked out well with the winner finishing second in the Criterium International. It looks like an open race and I'd be delighted if he can make the frame.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of God's Window

He showed a good attitude when winning first time out over course and distance in September when the going was soft. As he's by Dubawi out of a Nathaniel mare, his pedigree suggests he'll handle testing conditions and he's pleased in his work at home since his run.

Ben Brookhouse, trainer of Redhot Whisper

He's improving all the time and should handle testing ground. It's a big step up in class but he has less than a length to find with God's Window, who beat him last month. I think he can be bang there.

