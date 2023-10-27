It's Blueking D'Oroux's race to lose - but can anything stop the Paul Nicholls good thing?

No British-trained horse featured in the top four of either the Triumph or Boodles Juvenile Handicap at last season's Cheltenham Festival and, with no Irish challenge, it leaves this event lacking the big talking horses it has been graced with in recent years.

Proven Grade 1 performers Pied Piper and Knight Salute served up a thriller 12 months ago, while I Like To Move It and Tritonic were familiar names the previous season, but there is no horse of their quality this time around.

The clear best on figures is Blueking D'Oroux . With a rating of 138, 9lb better than his closest rival, it simply looks his race to win.

The Paul Nicholls-trained hurdler had a season of two halves in his juvenile campaign. The start was disappointing as he flopped when sent off the 6-4 favourite in the Grade 2 Triumph trial here in November and was then well beaten in a moderate race at Taunton the following month.

However, wind surgery completely galvanized him in the spring. He outran his odds when a 50-1 second in a decent juvenile handicap hurdle at Ascot in April and just 12 days later finished filled the same position in a competitive event at the Grand National meeting. Those two runs make up by far the strongest pieces of form on offer here.

The form of his stable is encouraging, too. His trainer Paul Nicholls enjoyed a treble at Newton Abbot on Saturday before notching a double at Kempton on Sunday, which included the Listed win of Rubaud. It all hinges on which Blueking D'Oroux turns up.

Gary Moore landed this contest with Botox Has in 2020 and he is represented by Spirit D'Aunou this time. Botox Has was 8lb inferior (but in receipt of 4lb) to the favourite and highest-rated runner, Allmankind, three years ago but took advantage of his below-par effort.

Spirit D'Aunou was campaigned at a much lower level than Botox Has but has been prolific and there was lots to like about the way he signed off with an easy win at Chepstow in April. He is the most likely to serve it up to Blueking D'Oroux.

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Blueking D'Oroux

He improved from having the wind operation last season to run two real solid races in the spring. He seems in good shape so we're looking forward to it. It looks like a good race for him so should have a nice chance in it. The ground will be fine for him.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Bois Guillbert

He's a lovely horse who progressed last season through the junior hurdle series. He won a handicap at Kelso on his reappearance which answered a few questions, so we've decided to put him in a better race this time. He's only a four-year-old and will benefit from the experience.

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Chaos Control

The ground will be fine for him but the competition looks a bit hot. On all known form he can't finish first or second but we'll take our chance and hopefully he can run well.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Mr Mackay

I didn't think this would fill up like it has and he'll have a bit to do at the weights. Hopefully he can run into a place.

Gary Moore, trainer of Spirit D'Aunou

He had a good time of it last season but this will be a different ball game for him up in grade. He's a bit wrong in the weights with some of these so I hope the handicapper takes that into account.

