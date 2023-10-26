Five winners and almost £100,000 from nine runners - now prolific trainer unleashes her top novice chasing prospect

You would not think Cheltenham would benefit from a lost fixture at Uttoxeter. Yet it is tempting to link the much-increased field for this race with the cancellation of last Friday's card in Staffordshire.

That Uttoxeter meeting stages a novices' handicap chase which often proves strong form. Recent winners include Just A Sting, Demachine, Lord Accord and Kinondo Kwetu. Some of those who would have run there will instead be in this race, so it might live up to the standard of a Cheltenham handicap, which in all honesty it has not managed to in recent runnings.

Admittedly, you would have been unlikely to get big Irish yards represented at Uttoxeter. The three-strong Irish assault beats last year's party by one, and it is notable that they are by far the most experienced three chasers in the field. None of them look especially well treated. The only British-trained runner to have completed over fences, Latino Fling , comes out higher on the adjusted Racing Post Ratings. Given the chasing debutants include a close relative to God's Own and three point winners, it would be unlikely that Latino Fling is the best long-term prospect in the field.

Cheltenham has avoided the worst of the recent wet weather, so the best long-term prospects and those most interesting on the day may not overlap. Ginny's Destiny and Atlanta Brave might be thought to be softer-ground types. However, Ginny's Destiny is the horse related to God's Own, who excelled in spring, and Atlanta Brave won his point on good ground.

If you want a good-ground prospect, in the mould of Lord Accord or Kinondo Kwetu, consider Moon Hunter and Way Out . Or give a look to the Irish contingent, who have for the most part been campaigned in summer.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Red-hot Lee out to continue super start

Kerry Lee is a staggering 5-9 this season and has already pulled off a notable scalp with Nemean Lion in the Welsh Champion Hurdle and hopes the incredible form will continue to fly at Cheltenham's first fixture.

Lee's course record of two winners from four runners last season is another major positive for the chances of Atlanta Brave, who clearly has high potential on the form of his impressive novice hurdle wins at Hereford and Chepstow.

"We've always thought he'd progress into a nice chaser," said Lee. "Cheltenham wouldn't have been my first choice as a starting point for his novice chase season but it wouldn't have been the worst place either.

"He's got a respectable weight so I'd like to think he'd run well. The ground should be fine for him, he's a top-of-the-ground horse."

Hosie aims for early-season statement

Syd Hosie believes Cheltenham is his lucky setting having pulled off a 100-1 winner and 66-1 second at the track since taking out a licence in March 2022 and the Dorset trainer hopes his fortune continues as he eyes a landmark moment on Friday.

Hosie is just one victory away from beating his tally of nine winners in the whole of last season and hopes it can be achieved by Way Out, already a three-time winner this season, on his highly anticipated chasing debut.

Hosie, who also recorded a Graded-level breakthrough with Rock My Way at Cheltenham in January, said: "I think he's a better chaser than hurdler. The form and fitness is on his side and he's experienced under rules so he should go there with a nice chance.

"It'd be brilliant to get another and break last season's record – there's no better place to do it than Cheltenham. It's been a lucky track for us, if we hadn't run Rock My Way there on New Year's Day we wouldn't have gone to run in and win the Grade 2 later that month."

What they say

Henry Daly, trainer of Moon Hunter

He's a big fella so we're looking forward to jumping fences, which he's designed for. He'd probably had enough when he ran at Aintree last time and it was a competitive handicap. If he gets a clear round he should have a good chance of running well.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Idalko Bihoue

He had an unlucky fall last time but he's been schooling well at home since. He disappointed a bit last season but we see him as a nice chaser in the making and he's in good form now.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Passing Well

We've been trying to run him for a month but either the ground has been too fast or it's been waterlogged and abandoned. He's a lovely horse and has definitely got a future as a chaser.

Reporting by James Stevens

