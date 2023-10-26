'We've had the jockey booked for six weeks' - Cheltenham specialist back for more in amateur handicap

It might look convenient that the first show put horses trained by Christian Williams and Lucinda Russell at the top of the betting for this staying chase, as those two won every big marathon in Britain from the Eider onwards last season.

Admittedly, I would not be keen on the Russell-trained Destiny Is All , who was a fortunate winner at Kelso last time, but there is clearly more to Strictlyadancer's price than who trains him. For a start he won this race back in 2021 and was just blowing off the cobwebs on his return from a long absence at Chepstow a fortnight ago. He is 11lb higher in the weights than when he won this race but has scored off a mark this high.

This year's field has reached the safety limit of 20, which is not all that unusual. What is striking is the ratings floor of 112. That makes it the classiest recent running and means all horses will carry more than 11st, at least before jockey allowances are factored in.

Still, many of the most interesting runners are in that cohort rated 120 or higher, the horses who have often been exposed to even better races. Of those, Court Master takes the eye in particular. He saves his best for quicker ground and went well for a long way in April's bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown. He didn't have the best summer, although he did run well on his only completed start over fences at Uttoxeter in July.

Among those lower down the weights, a couple of veterans could be worth further inspection. The likeable Innisfree Lad was fifth here in April, running the sort of figure that makes him very interesting from his reduced mark.

Calipso Collonges is also an interesting punt taken by the Sophie Leech yard. He is chucked in on form shown less than a year ago and it would not take much of a revival at all to see him involved. Jockey Heidi Palin left a fair impression riding for Dan Skelton in hunters' during the spring.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Herewegohoney

She had a little niggle after winning well at Market Rasen, but this was always the race we were thinking of. It's tricky off 12st and she wouldn't want too much rain but it's a nice opportunity for my daughter Fern.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Court Master

He was a bit unlucky to unseat at Bangor when he was in contention. The drier ground, the better and we've got a top jockey so I'm looking forward to it.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of One True King

He's consistent but is quite high up the handicap. He ran well at Market Rasen last time and the extra distance should help.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Wick Green and Mole Court

Mole Court has been very progressive and we've had this race in mind for a few months now. He's had a good preparation. Wick Green has had a brilliant summer but would need a career best to be featuring off his mark.

Christian Williams, trainer of Strictlyadancer and Jony Max

Strictlyadancer had a nice prep for us at Chepstow last time in the same race we ran in before he previously won this. We feel he can win a big race this season and we've got a good rider booked in Gina Andrews – I rang her husband [Tom Ellis] up six weeks ago to make sure we could get her. Jony Max doesn't look obviously well handicapped, but he ran well in this last season and jumps and travels well so you never know.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Arctic Ambition

He's a solid, consistent horse who always turns up and runs his race. It's a big field, but hopefully his experience will stand to him.

Tim Vaughan, trainer of Bells Of Peterboro

He would've sharpened up from his run at Newton Abbot last time. He's got some really good form on heavier ground, but the trip and track will be fine for him. He's slipped down the handicap a few pounds and we've got a 7lb allowance, too, with my son Edward riding.

