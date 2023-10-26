Neil King unleashes 'very exciting' Lookaway in Grade 2 novice hurdle

It might seem early in the season to be handing out Grade 2 honours to a novice, yet this race certainly seemed to do its job in identifying good young hurdlers on its former date at the Paddy Power Gold Cup meeting.

Not only did it go to the top-class Altior in 2015, but fellow Supreme Novices' winner Summerville Boy finished second two years later.

Elixir De Nutz went on from success in 2018 to land the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown, For Pleasure (2020) was third in the Supreme and I Like To Move It (2021) and Fennor Cross (2022) both won valuable hurdles afterwards.

All of which suggests you should be on the lookout for something well above average – although picking who that might be is not easy, with the eight runners having won 25 races in all spheres between them and six being unbeaten over hurdles.

The one who has achieved the most judged on Racing Post Ratings is Lookaway , a Grade 2 bumper winner at the Grand National meeting in 2022 who has landed his last two starts over hurdles at Uttoxeter by a combined 40 lengths. He looked smart at Aintree and retains plenty of potential as a hurdler.

Opponents with the scope to improve considerably include Toto Too , who travelled through the race like a good horse when making a successful start over hurdles at Navan last month.

Kamsinas looked an exciting prospect when bolting up on his hurdling debut at Worcester, as did Williethebuilder in triumphing easily at Uttoxeter and Act Of Authority when scoring in a canter at Bangor.

King has high hopes for Lookaway

Any horse that Neil King describes as "potentially the best I’ve ever had" is well worth keeping an eye on.

This is a trainer who has had plenty of good ones and won nine races with the high-class Lil Rockerfeller, runner-up in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2017.

Yet he suggested Lookaway could be his superior after landing the Grade 2 bumper at the Grand National meeting with him in 2022.

King’s words looked slightly over the top as the six-year-old made a stuttering start over hurdles, beaten in each of his first three starts last season. But he won twice at Uttoxeter in May, scoring by a combined total of 40 lengths, and the fact he has been entered for the Greatwood Hurdle suggests his trainer still thinks plenty of him.

"The whole yard was out of form at this stage last season and he was affected the same way," King said. "He signed off last season in nice form, we saw more the real him.

"If he was going straight to this from his win at Aintree he'd be a short-priced favourite. He's a very exciting horse."

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Act Of Authority

He came up against some nice horses last season and got off to a good start over hurdles at Bangor. He’s one to look forward to and he’ll hopefully take high rank in novice hurdles.

James Owen, trainer of Enthused

We're aiming high but he's been in cracking form and been on an upward curve all season. He has plenty of experience and if the ground continues to dry and swings in his favour I hope he could nick a place.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Idy Wood

He's done nothing wrong, winning a bumper and a novice hurdle. It's a big step up in class but we'll chance our arm and see where we are.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Kamsinas

We normally wouldn't step up in grade this early in the season — usually we'd go for another novice under a penalty — but this race seemed to fall right and the ground seems right for him. We don't know what he beat at Worcester but he did it very nicely and has come out it really well.

Milton Harris, trainer of Parade Away

I don't think it's the strongest Grade 2 and he had a lovely school round at Hereford the other day, he only had a solitary opponent but it did him the world of good. He's race-fit and I think he has a solid each-way chance.

Peter Fahey, trainer of Toto Too

He was impressive at Navan but this is a massive step up to Grade 2 company. We're keen to get him over and try him on a bit of nice ground. He's travelled over very well and hopefully puts in a big run, I think he's a nice horse going forward.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Williethebuilder

I wanted to make sure he had a run under his belt because I saw this race early in the season and hoped he'd be good enough to challenge for it. The ground should be perfect for him and I'm very happy with him going in to it.

