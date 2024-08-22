Emily Upjohn backed into 3-1 for Yorkshire Oaks as ground remains quick at York - live Thursday updates

The classy Emily Upjohn is being backed to turn a disappointing season around in Thursday's feature at York, as she has been backed into 11-4 (from 100-30) with Sky Bet for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (3.35).

The five-year-old has won at the top-level in the last two seasons but has suffered two defeats at short odds this term, including when sixth in the Nassau when sent off at 7-4.

Her Pretty Polly second in June though did get a bit of a boost after the winner Bluestocking finished a respectable fourth in the Juddmonte International on Wednesday.

Emily Upjohn was as big as 8-1 last week but is a joint-favourite with her John and Thady Gosden-trained stablemate Queen Of The Pride with most firms.

The market for the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (4.10) has reformed after the top two in the market overnight were taken out on Thursday morning.

Sea Just In Time was a 9-4 favourite, but Satin now heads the betting at 100-30 with Karmology also vying for favouritism at 7-2.

Posted at 9am

Going update

The ground at York remains good to firm after a dry and windy night, and conditions are poised to remain lightning quick despite 2mm of watering.

Two course records were broken on day one of the Ebor festival, including the Juddmonte International course and distance by the outstanding winner City Of Troy.

"It was very windy but dry overnight," said clerk of the course Anthea Leigh. "We might catch an odd shower this morning, possibly 10-11am, but the cloud is to break up and be bright this afternoon. The wind will swing round to a westerly and moderate slightly.

"We irrigated with 2mm last night. We lost 2.5mm during racing in evapotranspiration which was a bit more than I expected. It was cool and cloudy but the wind would account for that as well. We're still good to firm.

"We've moved the rail from the nine furlongs to the entry to the home straight so we're three metres out from the home straight."

Rain is expected on Thursday night and into Friday though.

Leigh added: "The forecast has firmed up that we'll get something. Like everything, with the wind it'll come through fairly rapidly, but it looks as if we'll have a spell between midnight and 4am and then there's a more than 95 per cent chance of catching something beefier spell before 6am."

Posted at 9am

Non runners

4.10

8 Fairy Glen (not eaten up)

11 Sea Just In Time (off colour)

5.20

16 Queen's Reign

Posted at 9am

Read Thursday's previews

1.50 York: 'She's got a favourite's chance' - Karl Burke in confident mood as Leovanni takes on Heavens Gate in exciting Lowther

2.25 York: 'It’s big for us to have a horse who is favourite for a race like this' - Adrian Nicholls seeking memorable victory with Maw Lam

3.00 York: QEII entry Elnajmm on an upward curve but can he defy a high draw?

3.35 York: 'We're very excited about her' - Queen Of The Pride heads high-profile pairing for the Gosdens in top-notch Yorkshire Oaks

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.