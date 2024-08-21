Early signs of support for City Of Troy as ground at York quickest it has been all season - live Wednesday updates

City Of Troy has started to shorten in the early markets for the Juddmonte International with the dazzling Derby winner cut to 6-5 on the Betfair Sportsbook for the race of the season at York on Wednesday.

The colt Aidan O'Brien has said could be the best he has trained in his 31-year career drifted from odds-on on Monday, after a record field size of 13 was confirmed for the Group 1 on the opening day of the Ebor festival.

Yet the son of Justify, who has lost only once in his six-race career, is fancied to repel challengers from Britain, France and Japan with his morning price also slimming with Sky Bet and Boylesports.

That comes as stablemate Los Angeles has been a drifter in the preceding Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00), going 7-4 (from 6-4). He has lost outright favouritism with a number of firms, with King's Gambit also a general 7-4 chance.

Posted at 9am

Going update

The ground is the quickest it has been all season at York ahead of a blockbuster card, headlined by the Juddmonte International (3.35).

It remained dry overnight and 2mm of watering was added to preserve the good to firm surface with a dry and windy day forecast on the Knavesmire.

Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said at 8am on Wednesday: "We're good to firm and it's the quickest we've been all season. We've been watering at night putting back on what we've lost. I'm pleased we've done it as the ground is lovely out there.

"We're dry today and tomorrow, it's quite sunny this morning but will cloud over. It is due to get windy again later on, nothing too bad but gusting to 30mph whereas it'll be gusting to 45mph on Thursday morning.

"Every day from the nine furlongs down to the entrance of the home straight we'll move out the rail three yards for some fresh ground. We're at the innermost position on Wednesday, will be three out Thursday, six out Friday and nine out on Saturday."

An updated weather forecast for later in the week highlights the track faces the possibility of up to 10mm of rain after racing on Thursday.

Leigh added: "A few forecasts have been flagging up some rain for Thursday night and Friday. The Met Office had been dragging their heels but they've got it in its forecast now, they've said from midnight through to until 7am we'll get light rain. That could be 2-5mm but some of the other forecasts give us rain on Thursday with another 2-5mm so 4-10mm is a possibility."

Posted at 9am

