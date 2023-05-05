Racing Post logo
Doing it his way: shades of Sinatra as Frankie Dettori eyes another Guineas strike on farewell tour

Frankie Dettori: partners leading Classic prospect Coppice in the Nell Gwyn
Frankie Dettori: hoping for one last 2,000 Guineas win on ChaldeanCredit: Edward Whitaker
16:40 NewmarketQipco 2000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Colts & Fillies)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good
Runners:14
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV4

Like Frank Sinatra making his final appearance in Vegas, Frankie Dettori steps his farewell tour up a beat as he returns to the town that made him famous.

The most stylish performer of his generation – Dettori that is, not Sinatra – was born in Italy but it is what happened after his arrival as a wet-behind-the-goggles 14-year-old in Newmarket that turned him into the legend being celebrated worldwide in 2023.

The town has not only been his home for nearly 40 years but also the foundation for so much of a success story that owes a huge amount to locals such as Luca Cumani, John Gosden and the Godolphin team.

author image
David CarrReporter
Published on 5 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 5 May 2023
