Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Derby rematch just one strand to a glittering Irish Champion Stakes worthy of its rich history

Auguste Rodin (left) pulls clear of King Of Steel to claim the Derby
Auguste Rodin (left) and King Of Steel went toe to toe in the Derby at Epsom and meet again in a cracking Irish Champion StakesCredit: John Grossick

In a marquee Group 1 that has a knack of throwing up epic rivalries, it’s easy to pitch the rematch of the first two home in this year’s blockbuster Derby as another definitive Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes showdown. It is and it isn’t.

Fantastic Light’s satisfyingly tetchy 2001 scuffle with Galileo epitomises the €1.25 million event’s capacity to enthral, but many other memorable jousts came before and after. Only last year, Luxembourg and Onesto engaged in a gripping duel down the Leopardstown straight before the Ballydoyle colt finally saw off his French foe.

Inevitably, in the fullness of time, we learn just how much of an abiding legacy any of these dust-ups might acquire. Twelve months on, the context provided by subsequent developments suggests the 2022 bout’s impact was very much in the moment rather than anything more enduring.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 8 September 2023Last updated 18:08, 8 September 2023
icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews