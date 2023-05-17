Dante contenders' big chance to show if they have what we really want to see in a potential Derby hero

Dante Stakes day is the time to find out if we have got what we really wanted. If that exciting package is what it appears. Or not.

Think of all those enticing, mysterious presents under the tree on Christmas morning. That intriguing Moët & Chandon-shaped parcel could turn out to be a bumper bottle of bubble bath. But the dull present with the appearance of a slab of Dairy Milk may actually be a Nintendo switch.

And this is December 25 for Flat racing enthusiasts, itching to get into a host of tempting gifts in the hope of coming across a Derby winner.