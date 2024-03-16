Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's seven tips at Kempton and Uttoxeter on ITV4

Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV4 action at Kempton and Uttoxeter . . .

1.35 Kempton

Try Unibet's New Acca Boosts Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m2f

Birchy's tip: Issar D'Airy

The form of Issar D'Airy's latest Newbury win received a boost when the short-head runner-up I'd Like To Know bolted up on his next outing. He can improve again over this longer trip.

Issar d'Airy 13:35 Kempton Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Gary Moore

1.50 Uttoxeter

Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Birchy's tip: Jagwar

The best is yet to come from Jagwar and it will be surprising if he doesn't rate considerably higher than 119 in due course. He is preferred to smooth Ludlow scorer Canty Bay.

Jagwar 13:50 Uttoxeter Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

2.10 Kempton

Read Nicky Henderson's Exclusive Unibet Blog Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

Birchy's tip: Irish Hill

Irish Hill looks well handicapped on a mark 4lb lower than when last successful at Ascot 13 months ago. He is 3lb better off with Good Look Charm based on their runs behind Jay Jay Reilly in the Lanzarote, and he will be better suited by the trip than Anthony Honeyball's low-weighted mare.

Irish Hill 14:10 Kempton Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.25 Uttoxeter

bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f

Birchy's tip: Lord Snootie

Lord Snootie ran a blinder in this race last year when beaten three lengths by Trelawne. He’s 4lb higher now, but the form of his last-time-out Haydock second received a timely boost on Thursday when winner Cuthbert Dibble finished third in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham.

Lord Snootie 14:25 Uttoxeter Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

2.45 Kempton

Unibet New And Improved Bet Builder Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Birchy's tip: Flegmatik

Flegmatik, conqueror of Tuesday's impressive Ultima winner Chianti Classico over 3m here in January, can continue a great week for Dan and Harry Skelton.

Flegmatik 14:45 Kempton Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.00 Uttoxeter

bet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m2f

Birchy's tip: My Silver Lining

My Silver Lining has thrived since stepping up to marathon trips and could show further improvement for the opportunity to tackle 4m2f for the first time.

My Silver Lining 15:00 Uttoxeter Jky: James Best Tnr: Emma Lavelle

3.35 Uttoxeter

bet365 Novices' Handicap Chase, 3m

Birchy's tip: The Changing Man

The Changing Man's hurdles mark is 6lb higher than his chase rating and there is no reason why he cannot prove just as good – if not better – over fences. This course winner makes strong appeal.

The Changing Man 15:35 Uttoxeter Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

