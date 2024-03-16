Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's seven tips at Kempton and Uttoxeter on ITV4
Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV4 action at Kempton and Uttoxeter . . .
1.35 Kempton
Try Unibet's New Acca Boosts Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m2f
Birchy's tip: Issar D'Airy
The form of Issar D'Airy's latest Newbury win received a boost when the short-head runner-up I'd Like To Know bolted up on his next outing. He can improve again over this longer trip.
1.50 Uttoxeter
Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f
Birchy's tip: Jagwar
The best is yet to come from Jagwar and it will be surprising if he doesn't rate considerably higher than 119 in due course. He is preferred to smooth Ludlow scorer Canty Bay.
2.10 Kempton
Read Nicky Henderson's Exclusive Unibet Blog Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f
Birchy's tip: Irish Hill
Irish Hill looks well handicapped on a mark 4lb lower than when last successful at Ascot 13 months ago. He is 3lb better off with Good Look Charm based on their runs behind Jay Jay Reilly in the Lanzarote, and he will be better suited by the trip than Anthony Honeyball's low-weighted mare.
2.25 Uttoxeter
bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f
Birchy's tip: Lord Snootie
Lord Snootie ran a blinder in this race last year when beaten three lengths by Trelawne. He’s 4lb higher now, but the form of his last-time-out Haydock second received a timely boost on Thursday when winner Cuthbert Dibble finished third in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham.
2.45 Kempton
Unibet New And Improved Bet Builder Handicap Chase, 2m4½f
Birchy's tip: Flegmatik
Flegmatik, conqueror of Tuesday's impressive Ultima winner Chianti Classico over 3m here in January, can continue a great week for Dan and Harry Skelton.
3.00 Uttoxeter
bet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m2f
Birchy's tip: My Silver Lining
My Silver Lining has thrived since stepping up to marathon trips and could show further improvement for the opportunity to tackle 4m2f for the first time.
3.35 Uttoxeter
bet365 Novices' Handicap Chase, 3m
Birchy's tip: The Changing Man
The Changing Man's hurdles mark is 6lb higher than his chase rating and there is no reason why he cannot prove just as good – if not better – over fences. This course winner makes strong appeal.
Published on 16 March 2024
Last updated 07:00, 16 March 2024
