JCB Triumph Hurdle, 2m1f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

This was Paul Townend's trickiest decision of the week, but I think he's got it right. Blood Destiny is one for the future but Lossiemouth is the one for now. If anything, she enhanced her reputation in defeat at Leopardstown and I think she will enhance it further with victory here.

McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f

DJ's tip:

Dan Skelton has won this three times since 2016 and Pembroke looks to have been laid out for it this year. The rain has arrived, the handicap mark hasn't budged since Trials day and a huge field with a generous gallop is exactly what he wants. I expect him to start favourite and I expect him to win.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 3m, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

It could be the case that Corbetts Cross and Three Card Brag are a cut above the rest on this sort of ground but Sandor Clegane has drifted out to a very tasty each-way price now. He sweated up badly before the Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival and the race wasn't run to suit. He's better than that and I'm convinced he's smart.

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase, 3m2½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Yes, of course, Galopin Des Champs is the one here. He's transformed himself from a giddy greyhound into a labrador over the last 12 months and is far more manageable. He will probably win, but if you're getting 20-1 about Ahoy Senor that is just too tempting to turn down. He's a different horse in the spring and, if Derek Fox gets him into a rhythm over the first five fences, he will be very dangerous indeed.

St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, 3m2½f

DJ's tip:

Vaucelet is value now. I thought 2-1 last week was tight; I think 11-4 now is terrific. David Christie and Barry O'Neill were agonisingly denied in the final stride last year by Billaway but they can get compensation here. He's only eight and getting better, whereas Billaway and Chris's Dream are going in the other direction.

Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase, 2m4½f, Grade 2



DJ's tip:

Impervious is good, but Allegorie De Vassy is better. She's a beast and, while her party piece of going right at fences scares me a little, her raw ability should compensate sufficiently to give Willie Mullins his third straight win in the race.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f



DJ's tip:

Dear Might I, please don't let me down on the day that matters most. You're a Graded horse running in a handicap over your perfect trip on ideal ground and you have even some precious course experience from the Trials meeting. Your jockey knows you inside out too, something that cannot be said of the rest of the field, and, quite simply, you are better than these. Yours sincerely, DJ.

Day four highlights

The big race

Friday has seven races but in reality it's all about one, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (). Galopin Des Champs probably only had Constitution Hill to rival for x-factor heading into festival week and remains a warm favourite, but the opposition features the last two Gold Cup heroes, a King George winner and last season's Grand National victor to name a few. It will be no cakewalk and should be a fitting final-day feature.

The big horse

Galopin Des Champs has a chequered festival history but could join some of the great staying chasers in winning jump racing's crown jewel. A staggeringly easy winner of the Martin Pipe two years ago, he blotted his copybook when falling at the last in the Turners last year with the race at his mercy. His backers will be hoping for a similar performance, just with a clean jump at the last.

The big story

How many will Ireland win on the final day? Or perhaps more accurately, how many will Willie Mullins win on the final day? It was a clean sweep for Ireland 12 months ago featuring a monster five-timer for Ireland's perennial champion trainer, and Mullins has another extremely strong final day hand.

