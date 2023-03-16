Cheltenham Festival tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Friday
Pembroke
2.10 Cheltenham
If Britain is to get on the board it might well be in the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (2.10) as the four-run requirement means Willie Mullins hasn't managed to sneak a Grade 1 horse in off a very low mark this year.
Hunters Yarn may of course be the one, but he is 6lb higher than State Man a year ago and the Irish horse to beat is almost certainly Filey Bay, who was an excellent second in the Betfair Hurdle from way off the pace.
He has to be feared, but Dan Skelton has a terrific record in this and his Pembroke is one who could have got in very lightly.
The six-year-old won the second and third of his hurdles starts over 2m with any amount in hand, and he travelled like a high-class performer when second in a Ballymore trial here in January, but clearly didn't quite get home.
A strong-run 2m1f is going to be right up his alley and he's the main fancy now.
