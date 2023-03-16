Cheltenham Festival tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Friday

aul Kealy tipped 20-1 winner Seddon on Thursday! To access all of his tips for day four of the Cheltenham Festival – plus much more – sign up to for three months!

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Pembroke

2.10 Cheltenham

If Britain is to get on the board it might well be in the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (2.10) as the four-run requirement means Willie Mullins hasn't managed to sneak a Grade 1 horse in off a very low mark this year.

Hunters Yarn may of course be the one, but he is 6lb higher than State Man a year ago and the Irish horse to beat is almost certainly Filey Bay, who was an excellent second in the Betfair Hurdle from way off the pace.

He has to be feared, but Dan Skelton has a terrific record in this and his is one who could have got in very lightly.

The six-year-old won the second and third of his hurdles starts over 2m with any amount in hand, and he travelled like a high-class performer when second in a Ballymore trial here in January, but clearly didn't quite get home.

A strong-run 2m1f is going to be right up his alley and he's the main fancy now.

Read these next:

. 18+. Play safe. New customers using EP150APT or EP150NYS. Applies to bets placed from 9:00 on 7 March 2023 until 15:30 on 17 March 2023. £1 must be staked on A Plus Tard to win at 150-1 or Noble Yeats to win at 150-1. Returns paid as 3 x £50 or 3 x £50 in free bets (30-day expiry). Player and currency restrictions and terms apply.