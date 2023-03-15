2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Friday's feature race at the Cheltenham Festival is the biggest event of the week, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30), in which Galopin Des Champs is a red-hot favourite for Willie Mullins. Who will come out on top in one of the biggest races of all? Get our-runner-by-runner guide . . .
3.30 Cheltenham (Friday, March 17): Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase
1 Ahoy Senor
Too powerful for three of these rivals over 3m1f here in January; not too far away
Trainer: Lucinda Russell
Jockey: Derek Fox
SP forecast: 20-1
2 A Plus Tard
Sprinted up the hill for a brilliant win in this last year; had interrupted prep this time
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 9-2
3 Bravemansgame
Understated but still progressive and was a fine winner of the King George on Boxing Day
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
SP forecast: 7-1
4 Conflated
Stays 3m well on soft; ran in the 2m4f Ryanair last March; new trip in exalted company
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
SP forecast: 14-1
5 Eldorado Allen
Smart on his day but is currently falling well short of what will be needed in this race
Trainer: Joe Tizzard
Jockey: Brendan Powell
SP forecast: 150-1
6 Galopin Des Champs
Special talent; unbeaten when completing over fences; strong finish back over 3m latest
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 2-1f
7 Hewick
Progressive chaser who won big 3m5f Sandown chase on good last April; big ground query
Trainer: Shark Hanlon
Jockey: Jordan Gainford
SP forecast: 50-1
8 Minella Indo
Won then second in this race for the last two years; looks up against it for win purposes
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Mark Walsh
SP forecast: 18-1
9 Noble Yeats
Grand National winner; smart form over regulation fences since; recent rain is a help
Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Jockey: Sean Bowen
SP forecast: 10-1
10 Protektorat
Third in this last year; impressive at Haydock in November; lesser effort back here since
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
SP forecast: 18-1
11 Royale Pagaille
Sixth and fifth in last two runnings of this race; much softer ground will suit a lot better
Trainer: Venetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
SP forecast: 50-1
12 Sounds Russian
Has improved; divided Ahoy Senor and Noble Yeats here latest; needs more at weights
Trainer: Ruth Jefferson
Jockey: Sean Quinlan
SP forecast: 40-1
13 Stattler
Won 3m6f chase at the 2022 festival; useful staying form since; thorough slog would suit
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Patrick Mullins
SP forecast: 14-1
Gold Cup: 'If he has a clear round it will be all to play for' - Willie Mullins on Galopin Des Champs
The verdict
The ability to reproduce his best form over 3m2f under the conditions has to be proved but GALOPIN DES CHAMPS can rise to the occasion.
