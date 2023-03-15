2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Friday's feature race at the Cheltenham Festival is the biggest event of the week, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (), in which Galopin Des Champs is a red-hot favourite for Willie Mullins. Who will come out on top in one of the biggest races of all? Get our-runner-by-runner guide . . .

1

Too powerful for three of these rivals over 3m1f here in January; not too far away

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

SP forecast: 20-1

Ahoy Senor 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

2

Sprinted up the hill for a brilliant win in this last year; had interrupted prep this time

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

SP forecast: 9-2

A Plus Tard 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

3

Understated but still progressive and was a fine winner of the King George on Boxing Day

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

SP forecast: 7-1

Bravemansgame 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

4

Stays 3m well on soft; ran in the 2m4f Ryanair last March; new trip in exalted company

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Davy Russell

SP forecast: 14-1

Conflated 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

5

Smart on his day but is currently falling well short of what will be needed in this race

Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

SP forecast: 150-1

Eldorado Allen 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

6

Special talent; unbeaten when completing over fences; strong finish back over 3m latest

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

SP forecast: 2-1f

Galopin Des Champs 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

7

Progressive chaser who won big 3m5f Sandown chase on good last April; big ground query

Trainer: Shark Hanlon

Jockey: Jordan Gainford

SP forecast: 50-1

Hewick 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

8

Won then second in this race for the last two years; looks up against it for win purposes

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Mark Walsh

SP forecast: 18-1

Minella Indo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

9

Grand National winner; smart form over regulation fences since; recent rain is a help

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: Sean Bowen

SP forecast: 10-1

Noble Yeats 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

10

Third in this last year; impressive at Haydock in November; lesser effort back here since

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

SP forecast: 18-1

Protektorat 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

11

Sixth and fifth in last two runnings of this race; much softer ground will suit a lot better

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

SP forecast: 50-1

Royale Pagaille 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

12

Has improved; divided Ahoy Senor and Noble Yeats here latest; needs more at weights

Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

SP forecast: 40-1

Sounds Russian 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

13

Won 3m6f chase at the 2022 festival; useful staying form since; thorough slog would suit

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Patrick Mullins

SP forecast: 14-1

Stattler 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

The verdict

The ability to reproduce his best form over 3m2f under the conditions has to be proved but can rise to the occasion.

Galopin Des Champs 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

