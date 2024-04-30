Can Topham runner-up James Du Berlais atone for his Aintree near-miss in this typically competitive handicap chase?

Tread carefully. The last four winners of this have been 16-1, 25-1, 12-1 and 14-1. Orpheus Valley was 28-1 when he scored in 2014, and the last favourite to get the job done was 100-30 shot Just in 2006.

James Du Berlais has the potential to end that stinking sequence for punters. He hit a low of 1.12 in-running on Betfair when appearing to have the Topham wrapped up coming around the Elbow, but he was reeled in late by Arizona Cardinal.

That was off a mark of 151 and he's only 1lb higher here. His form at this festival and at this track is rock solid too. He was second to Klassical Dream in the Champion Stayers Hurdle in 2021 and third to Feronily in the Champion Novice Chase last year. He could be a cut above this lot, but is priced accordingly.

Willie Mullins won this with Royal Rendezvous, also a topweight, in 2022 and Patricks Park in 2018.

The Goffer is back over a more suitable trip. He travelled ominously well to a point in both the Ultima at Cheltenham and the Grand National, but hasn't got home. The worry is that he's won only once from his last 11 outings and has had some bruising battles.

The Goffer: held in the Grand National last time out Credit: Patrick McCann

Idas Boy won convincingly here in November over this sort of trip and has a squeak off 7lb higher, while the Henry de Bromhead-trained pair, Lets Go Champ and Watch House Cross , deserve respect.

There are two British challengers trying to emulate recent successful raiders Irish Cavalier (2016), Sizing Granite (2017) and O O Seven (2019). Bill Baxter only got to the third in his Topham defence, while Jetoile has solid form in big handicaps, having won the Old Roan Chase at Aintree and backed it up with a fine fourth at Cheltenham on Trials day.

But the one who appeals most is Watch House Cross, whose form of late has been better than his form figures suggest.

What they say

Ryan Potter, trainer of Jetoile

It's a very competitive race but we're very hopeful. He won the Old Roan off 146 and he gets in here off 145, and with Dylan Johnston's 5lb claim he's a fair bit lower. You can put a line through Newbury last time, when the yard was out of form, but even his Cheltenham run in January would put him thereabouts and he should be competitive.

Mouse Morris, trainer of Indiana Jones

It will be interesting to see whether he gets the trip as all his wins have been over shorter. If he does, he might have a squeak.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of The Goffer and Embittered

We've been running The Goffer over further, but maybe he just hasn't been getting home, so it'll be interesting to see how he gets on back down in trip. He's got plenty of experience in these big-field handicaps. Embittered ran well for a long way in the Topham and hopefully he’s coming back to himself.

Gordon Elliott: runs The Goffer and Embittered Credit: Patrick McCann

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Bill Baxter

He had a bit of a mishap in the Topham, but he only went about half a mile as he came straight back to the unsaddling area, so we thought we'd give it another go. He's fresh and well, seems in good form, the trip will be fine, the ground should be okay and we've put the cheekpieces on again just to keep him honest. I'm looking forward to a good run.

Rachael Blackmore, rider of Lets Go Champ

He hasn’t won yet over fences, but he ran well to finish second behind Embassy Gardens in a beginners’ chase at Punchestown in December and again last time to finish a close-up third in a handicap chase at Limerick. We’re hoping there’s more to come from him. He has a light weight and seems to be in good form.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.