Can Queens Rock outclass Kempton field? Analysis and key quotes for big-runner handicap hurdle

Queens Rock stands out as the runner with the most potential, having landed a handicap hurdle at Doncaster without coming off the bridle in February.

From a form perspective, an 11lb rise for that success is harsh, but there is little doubt the Nicky Henderson-trained mare could prove better than a mark of 120.

She is a half-sister to Clondaw Castle, who achieved his biggest success at Kempton when winning the 3m handicap chase, formerly known as the Racing Post Chase, in 2021.

Moveit Like Minnie, a ground-related late withdrawal from a similar race at Kempton last Monday after heavy afternoon rain, should get more suitable underfoot conditions this time.

He has a progressive profile and ran a blinder two outings ago at Huntingdon when beaten just three-quarters of a length into third by Sonigino, form which was advertised by the winner’s subsequent third in a fiercely contested Aintree handicap hurdle won by Fennor Cross.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Magistrato, rated 131 at the beginning of his career after a 12-length Chepstow dismissal of Rocky Man, has dropped to 112 following seven defeats, mostly in much stronger company.

Conversely, this represents a step up in grade for bottomweight Denable, but he remains unexposed at around this trip, and is open to improvement on good ground which suits him well.

His highly creditable second at Fontwell to Soul Icon in September was boosted the following month when that prolific scorer completed a five-timer at Cheltenham.

Noel Fehily, owners' representative for Queens Rock

We think she's on the up, but the weight she has to carry would be my only concern. She was due to run at Cheltenham recently, but it was an unfortunate thing as she pulled off a shoe just before saddling and stepped on it, so went lame. That was annoying, but she's okay now and proved at Doncaster last time she loves quick ground. The better it is, the better she'll be.

Alex Hales, trainer of Breaking Waves

We haven't had him long, so I don't know much about him, but this looks the right starting point for his summer campaign. Daryl Jacob is riding and knows him well, and Harry Whittington, who used to train him, has guided me too. We'll learn plenty, I hope, but the horse seems well and happy at home.

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Jaramillo

He's been waiting for better ground. He won well at Sedgefield last time, but this looks a more competitive race. That said, the trip and ground will be fine and he seems in good form. I think there is more to come from him, so fingers crossed.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Sami Bear

He's like a tiger at the moment! If he runs up to how he did last time, he shouldn't be far away, and he likes the track, but this is a deeper race.

