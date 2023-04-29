'I just feel I've given my all' - Tom O'Brien to retire after final ride on Thyme Hill at Sandown

Tom O'Brien, a stalwart of the successful Philip Hobbs operation and a multiple Grade 1-winning jockey, on Saturday announced his ride on Thyme Hill in Sandown's Select Hurdle () will be the last of his career.

O'Brien began riding in Ireland, but moved to Britain and was champion conditional in the 2006-07 season, rising to prominence through his links with Hobbs and Peter Bowen.

He rode a steady stream of notable winners, including the 2007 Challow on Souffleur, while he enjoyed a famous triumph in the 2009 Welsh Grand National on Dream Alliance.

By then, the jockey, whose uncle is the legendary trainer Aidan O'Brien, had won the previous season's Fred Winter on Silk Affair and he added a second Cheltenham Festival winner to his CV last year when Third Wind was on top in the Pertemps Final.

He told ITV Racing on Saturday: "Thyme Hill will be my final ride. I've had an amazing career and have enjoyed every day. I had a shoulder injury in February and struggled to get back right. I've done quite a lot of damage over the years. I just feel I've given my all and I'd like to try something new."

O'Brien's other top-flight winners were Finian's Oscar and Elixir De Nutz, who both landed Sandown's Tolworth Novices' Hurdle, and Thyme Hill, who won the Liverpool Hurdle in 2021 and the Kauto Star Novices' Chase this season.

The 36-year-old, who missed the Cheltenham Festival this spring because of his shoulder injury, had his most prolific season in that 2006-07 conditional campaign when he partnered 105 winners.

