Can Highstakesplayer enhance Tom Lacey's superb Kempton record? Analysis and quotes for £18,000 handicap chase

Many of these runners have been competing on deep ground throughout the winter and early spring.

The return to much quicker conditions is likely to see several leave their latest form well and truly behind.

Highstakesplayer managed to win over the course and distance on a soft surface in February, but the suspicion is he will be even happier on drier ground.

He is only 3lb higher, and his trainer Tom Lacey has won with three of his five runners at Kempton this season for a strike-rate of 60 per cent.

Conditions will also suit bottomweight King's Threshold , who has been raised 4lb for winning at Ascot last month.

He showed a good attitude to fend off Storminhome by a head and looks to have more to offer.

All four of Switch Hitter's wins have been achieved on ground officially described as good, including two at Kempton.

Put a line through his last run as he hated the underfoot conditions, but he still looks high in the weights.

Good ground also suits Docpickedme , who will be having his second run since wind surgery. It's likely he disliked the very soft going when pulled up in the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster last time.

Fidux , a winner off 140 during his prime, made no mistake when dropped to a career-low 122 at Newbury last month.

A 5lb rise still makes him look attractively treated on his best form.

Analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The going at Kempton on Sunday was good after watering. Clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: "We'll finish watering tonight and we'll have put on 80mm in the last ten days. It should be lovely, safe ground, there's plenty of moisture underneath and I couldn't call it anything other than good."

What they say

Richard Hobson, trainer of Docpickedme

He travelled like a good thing in the Grimthorpe last time but he doesn't stay the three and a quarter miles. It was a good run and hopefully he'll have a chance. He'll run if it's good ground but not if it's on the quick side, he's just too nice a horse. He's in really good order though.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Highstakesplayer

He'd have a great chance on his best form. He's won on good ground before but I hope they keep putting the water on. He's got course form there too, so I'm very hopeful.

Alan King, trainer of Fidux

He won well at Newbury last time, although I thought the handicapper was slightly harsh. He seems in good form and Oscar [Palmer, jockey] gets on terribly well with him, so I'm hoping for a good run. This is a bit of a tougher race than his last, but the better ground would be in his favour.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of King's Threshold

I think he improved for the better ground last time. This looks like a competitive race, but the ground and track would suit him better. I definitely think he's going the right way, he seems in good shape and I'm looking forward to seeing him run again.

Reporting by James Stevens

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.