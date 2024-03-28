Big fields, big names and even Antoine Griezmann - Britain's all-weather finals give us a Good Friday to savour

Ten years on from the momentous afternoon when racing history was transformed, there is excellent cause to crack open the Easter eggs, pile high the hot cross buns and prepare to be royally entertained. For the sport's fans and punters, this is a very good Friday indeed.

It was on April 18, 2014, that everything changed. After years of campaigning and debate, racing took place in Britain on Good Friday for the first time, with the occasion deemed important enough for Lingfield's fixture to warrant coverage on BBC news programmes.

Tradition is maintained with Lingfield once again opening its doors, while a meaty card is also being staged at Chelmsford, but for the third consecutive year the principal attraction is much further north as Newcastle hosts an All-Weather Championship finals raceday that offers over £1 million in prize-money.