Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
20:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
20:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Big fields, big names and even Antoine Griezmann - Britain's all-weather finals give us a Good Friday to savour

CROWDS AND FAMILIES ENJOYING THE SUNSHINE at NEWCASTLE 19/4/19 Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography 0771 046 1723
Crowds are once again set to flock to Newcastle for its Good Friday racedayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Ten years on from the momentous afternoon when racing history was transformed, there is excellent cause to crack open the Easter eggs, pile high the hot cross buns and prepare to be royally entertained. For the sport's fans and punters, this is a very good Friday indeed.

It was on April 18, 2014, that everything changed. After years of campaigning and debate, racing took place in Britain on Good Friday for the first time, with the occasion deemed important enough for Lingfield's fixture to warrant coverage on BBC news programmes. 

Tradition is maintained with Lingfield once again opening its doors, while a meaty card is also being staged at Chelmsford, but for the third consecutive year the principal attraction is much further north as Newcastle hosts an All-Weather Championship finals raceday that offers over £1 million in prize-money.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 28 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:16, 28 March 2024

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inPreviews