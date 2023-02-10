Betfair Hurdle: 'He's still on the rise' - top trainers on their big-race contenders

Gary Moore has two good chances of landing the Betfair Hurdle for a fourth time following the victories of Heathcote (2007), Wingman (2008) and Violet Dancer (2015).

Victory for Teddy Blue or Yorksea would put the Horsham trainer level with Ryan Price, who won the famous handicap four times between 1963 and 1967, and one behind Nicky Henderson.

Teddy Blue, an improving second-season hurdler, looks to have the right profile. Moore said: "I hope he has an each-way squeak. He ran well at Newbury in the Gerry Feilden and is in a good place."

Yorksea, who finished one place behind Teddy Blue in the Gerry Feilden, also comes into the Betfair Hurdle with low mileage.

"He wasn't far behind Teddy Blue that day and has won well since," Moore said. "Softer ground would have been preferable, but I don't think it'll be too quick at Newbury. The covers have been down all week and it'll probably ride on the dead side."

Monviel on the up

Monviel has the appearance of a rapidly progressive young hurdler who has been carefully laid out for the race by trainer Philip Hobbs.

Impressive when surging eight and a half lengths clear of Shanroe at Ascot in November, Monviel runs off a 10lb higher mark but could still be ahead of the game.

"He won very well at Ascot," Hobbs said. "He's been in good form since. We've waited for this race for some time."

Best bookmaker offer

What they say

Tom Lacey, trainer of Glory And Fortune

He's very well at home and in great form. It hasn't worked out over fences but he's in good nick.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Icare Allen

He's in good form and I think he'll handle the ground. He has a lot of weight, though, and I think it'll be a tough assignment for him with that sort of weight in a race like this.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Highway One O Two and Aucunrisque

Highway One O Two has got his confidence back. He bolted up at Ascot and then ran behind Constitution Hill at Kempton. Aucunrisque is better handicapped over hurdles than fences. His target is the Grand Annual, but I thought we'd give him a pop at a proper hurdle race before then. It's a race I'd dearly love to win. I remember Ryan Price winning it all those years ago. It's always been a wonderful race.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Rubaud

We've waited for the better ground for Rubaud and are hoping he has a live chance in a race that novices have a good record in. It's a good, competitive handicap, but there's no Champion Hurdle horse in there and there's one or two, like Rubaud, who look quite nicely handicapped.

Alan King, trainer of Tritonic and Restitution

I tried Tritonic over two and a half miles around Cheltenham but he didn't get the trip on tacky ground. He schooled in cheekpieces this week and they might just help him travel that bit better. Restitution was very impressive when winning at Doncaster. This is quite a big step up for him, but he's maturing and I think he's quite progressive. He won't mind the quicker ground and I can see him running well.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of No Ordinary Joe

He's been working well. He won well the last time and this race has always been the plan. JP [McManus, owner] seems to have a good hand in this race.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Faivoir

He's been in good form and surprised us at Christmas because he ran a bit better than we thought he would. He's had a bit of time off and a really fast-run race will suit him. It's a wide-open race, it always is, and it should be fast and decent ground, so hopefully we turn up with a chance.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Filey Bay

He's landed safe and sound and all is good with him. It's a big step up in grade, but potentially he's still on the rise and hopefully he'll continue on that path here. I've no worries about the ground for him. He'll be fine on it.

