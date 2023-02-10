2023 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury: assessing the top five contenders for Saturday's big race

The is the main punting puzzle on a busy weekend of racing. Here, we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top.

Recent form: 633-11

Strengths: Showed signs of ability for previous trainer Declan Wall and has seen his form take a big upturn since joining Emmet Mullins.

He landed a gamble on his stable debut at Doncaster in November and made light work of the quick turnaround to score under a penalty at a fog-affected Wincanton five days later.

He appreciates a quick surface and it’s notable that he now races in the silks of JP McManus.

Weaknesses: This is far tougher than his last two starts and he races off a 9lb higher mark than for his Wincanton success, which could prove too much.

Odds: 7-2

Recent form: 5143-3

Strengths: Winner of a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle last year before an excellent fourth in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

He stepped forward on that form when third in a competitive handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in December and has a very similar profile to Ciel De Neige, who finished a three-quarter-length runner-up in this race in 2020 for the same connections.

Icare Allen: Grade 3 juvenile winner last season Credit: Patrick McCann

Weaknesses: Races from a 6lb higher mark than for that Fairyhouse third, which can be considered a little harsh as he was beaten five and a half lengths.

Odds: 15-2

Recent form: 8-112

Strengths: Useful on the Flat in France and was pitched in at the deep end when contesting the Grade 2 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on his stable debut.

He struggled there, but subsequent wind surgery hints that there may have been an underlying issue and he was much improved when claiming odds-on hurdles wins at Taunton earlier this season.

He chased home Rare Edition at Kempton last time and the front two were 13 lengths clear of the remainder. Likely to benefit from getting back on better ground and he should prove better than an opening mark of 130.

Weaknesses: Has been kept to right-handed tracks over hurdles and he is quite a free-goer, so may not appreciate being taken on for the lead.

Odds: 15-2

Recent form: 131-21

Strengths: A progressive handicapper who has won three of his last five starts, each of those wins coming under Angus Cheleda, who keeps the ride.

He quite possibly hit the front too soon at Cheltenham last time – and hung left – but showed a good attitude to fend off the useful Might I.

His form figures on left-handed tracks in Britain now read 14111.

Weaknesses: Has been beaten on the two occasions he faced good ground, including at odds of 4-9.

Odds: 15-2

Recent form: 6118-1

Strengths: Won twice over hurdles early last year before finishing eighth in the Imperial Cup at Sandown.

He regained the winning thread on his seasonal reappearance at Ascot in November, travelling very smoothly through his race and finding plenty for pressure to run out an eight-and-a-half-length winner.

That was only the sixth start of his career so he holds plenty of scope for improvement.

Weaknesses: Hiked up 10lb for that Ascot success, and it’s concerning he was below-par in the Imperial Cup, his only previous experience of a big-field handicap.

Odds: 10-1

Verdict

has been the horse latched on to by ante-post punters but this is far tougher than his races at Doncaster or Wincanton, and he hasn't been missed by the handicapper. In the same famous green and gold JP McManus silks rates a better play at the prices. He wasn't far off the very best juvenile hurdlers last season and travelled like a horse with a bright future when third at Fairyhouse in December. He's presumably been kept fresh for this race and has plenty in his favour. hung left when scoring at Cheltenham last time and should be better suited to this track. If handling the ground, he can provide the selection with the most to think about.

