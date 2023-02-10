Why this horse can win the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday

The Betfair Hurdle () is Saturday's feature race at Newbury. Who will land the ever-competitive handicap prize? Our team have their say . . .

Odds: 7-2

By Conor Fennelly, reporter

While it was visibly challenging to see how impressive Filey Bay was at Wincanton due to the heavy fog, the bare form does look particularly strong. Midnight Ginger was two lengths back in third and she went on to land a similar contest next time out at Newbury off a 1lb higher mark and Amelia's Dance, who was another half length back in fourth, bolted up at Taunton next time out and is now rated 7lb higher. Filey Bay was essentially running off 124 that day with his penalty and can defy a 9lb rise with the nice surface and strong pace to suit.

Odds: 10-1

By David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

A mark of 130 might underestimate Monviel. He is unexposed, handles good ground and will surely be better going left-handed judging by his antics when winning at Sandown in February. He was just a shell of a horse last season but he came of age at Ascot in November when scooting clear to win a 0-145 handicap hurdle by eight and a half lengths. He could have won by more and a 10lb hike is more than fair. Presumably Phillip Hobbs has kept him fresh for this and the long home straight and likely frantic early gallop is exactly what he wants. I think he's smart, smarter than a mark of 130 anyway.

Odds: 12-1

By Liam Headd, reporter

Chris Gordon has enjoyed another solid campaign and Aucunrisque has a big chance of outrunning his odds. The seven-year-old has hardly put a foot wrong during his career, winning six of his 13 starts and never failing to finish outside the top four. Despite his record of 122 over fences this season, he's reverting to hurdles. That shouldn't rule him out of contention as he won four times last season, including when landing the Dovecote at Kempton in February. He was also successful on his final start at Kempton last term and conditions should be similar here for him to deliver another big performance.

Odds: 16-1

By Jack Haynes, reporter

Novices have an excellent recent record in the Betfair Hurdle and Deere Mark is worth taking a chance on at a double-figure price. Good ground will be ideal for this six-year-old, who is not short of speed and sneaked into this race after scoring on his handicap debut at Kempton last month. A big career-best performance is required but that might well be forthcoming off a realistic mark.

