Before the Olympics begin and the Kaiser Chiefs take to the stage on Friday night get set for a feast of racing

I predict a riot — of drama, controversy and sporting excellence over the next 16 days.

And those who prefer focusing on Kaiser Chiefs night at York rather than watching the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris ought to be richly entertained too, albeit with fewer flags.

Likely star turn Ejaabiyah is something of a Keely Hodgkinson, a hugely promising female athlete who is hot favourite on the back of a mightily impressive effort last time.

The Team GB 800-metre runner is a best-priced 4-11 after smashing the national record last weekend and Ejaabiyah will go off at short odds herself for the British EBF Lyric Fillies’ Stakes .

She made it two wins from just three starts when scoring by nearly five lengths at Salisbury last month and could easily have taken up her Irish Oaks entry rather than tackle Listed rivals here.

Before the shenanigans on the Seine, Ascot celebrates a hero of the past by running the Brown Jack Stakes, commemorating a six-time Queen Alexandra Stakes winner who also landed the second running of the Champion Hurdle.

And a potential dual-purpose star of the future could take the feature John Guest Racing Handicap.

Burdett Road won a handicap at Royal Ascot and a Grade 2 hurdle at Cheltenham last year and is earmarked for another Flat campaign before heading back over jumps.

Those who duck out of the opening ceremony to watch Champions: Full Gallop will relive the battle for the jump jockeys’ championship between currently-sidelined Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen, who has seven rides at Uttoxeter as he steps up his bid for this season’s crown.

But the jockeys most deserving of praise are those leading up in the stable staff charity race at Thirsk, giving unheralded but indispensable men and women a place in the spotlight and raising money for Graham Lee.

“Oh my god, I can’t believe it,” as racing fan Ricky Wilson will doubtless sing when the Kaiser Chiefs take the stage on the Knavesmire.

