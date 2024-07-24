Incredible 50p each-way bet nets punter over £100,000 after all eight selections win

A Betfair punter enjoyed a remarkable return from a £1 stake on Wednesday as all eight of his selections obliged for a return of £103,611.

The punter staked 50p each-way on an eight-fold accumulator consisting of six races from Catterick’s Flat card and two races from Wexford’s jumps fixture.

The punter took the price on all eight of his selections, of which six were priced at 9-2 or shorter including Broomfield Bijou , who got the accumulator off to the perfect start when making a successful chasing debut in Wexford’s opener.

Attention then switched to Catterick where Easy Peeler , Chuti Manika and Harmonia were all fairly gettable winners having been sent off favourite or joint-favourite for their respective races.

However, Catterick’s 7f handicap produced an inspired selection from the punter in Swinging Eddie , who had been winless on the turf since victory at Beverley in May last year.

The Grant Tuer-trained eight-year-old was rated 1lb lower than that success and also from his last victory on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in December though, and did strike off a 7lb higher rating at Catterick in August 2021.

The bet

2.28 Wexford - Broomfield Bijou 11-8 WON

2.40 Catterick - Easy Peeler 5-6 WON

3.10 Catterick - Chuti Manika 11-8 WON

3.40 Catterick - Harmonia 2-1 WON

4.10 Catterick - Swinging Eddie 20-1 WON

4.40 Catterick - Fuzrig 11-4 WON

5.10 Catterick - One Of Our Own 9-2 WON

5.28 Wexford - Three By Two 18-1 WON

*Prices taken by the punter rather than SP.

Swinging Eddie got back to winning ways at the North Yorkshire venue before Furzig got up to score by a nose in the following 1m4f handicap to provide the punter with a brief scare.

One Of Our Own secured just her second success from 22 starts in Catterick’s finale to complete the set on the six-race card in sensational fashion for the punter, whose final leg came in Wexford’s closing 3m1½f handicap chase with Three By Two .

Denis Murphy’s mare had beaten only one of her 12 rivals over 2m3½f at the same track 11 days earlier, but the significant step up in trip was clearly expected to yield an improved showing given that the eight-year-old’s SP halved to 9-1 from the 18-1 the punter managed to get earlier in the day.

Three By Two took the lead under Richard Deegan turning for home in foggy conditions and held on to score by a length and a quarter from Bearwithmenow to secure a six-figure profit for the punter in a three-hour timeframe.

On the big win, Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: ‘’What a mesmerising three-hour spell for the small stake big-winning customer but I imagine they were watching the last leg from behind the sofa. It’s a fantastic achievement and we wish them the very best of luck.’’

