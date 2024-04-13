Beauvatier out to cement French 2,000 Guineas claims in key Longchamp trial

Beauvatier tops the bill on an important day of trials for the first two French Classics at Longchamp, although on ratings the Group 3 Prix de Fontainebleau (3.25) looks a tight affair.

The son of Lope De Vega was unbeaten in four starts before the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day and, despite not getting the rub of the green when third to Rosallion, emerged as one of the key French three-year-olds to follow this term.

Trainer Yann Barberot said: "He came back in quite late and I’ve thought for some time that I didn’t want to overwork him before the Fontainebleau. He’s an easy horse to deal with and we’ve taken our time with him."

Reflecting on Beauvatier's final start at two, Barberot told French racing channel Equidia: "The Lagardere was run at a bit of a stop-start pace and a horse on his inside moved out and stopped him in his run, but despite all that he ran a very honourable third.

"He has stamina on the dam’s side and he has a good temperament so I’ll be very surprised if he doesn’t handle stepping up to 1,600 metres [one mile]."

Ramadan and Aurelien Lemaitre capture the Listed Prix Omnium II at Saint-Cloud Credit: Racing Post / Burton

Ramadan is rated only 2lb behind Beauvatier on the basis of his close-up fourth in the Criterium International last October, a mark he matched when making light work of two opponents on his reappearance in a Saint-Cloud Listed race last month.

A further pound behind is Zabiari, who has two lengths to find with Beauvatier on their running in the Lagardere, while Metropolitan, who won both starts for upwardly mobile trainer Mario Baratti last term, is an intriguing runner.

All but one of the nine fillies who contest the Prix de la Grotte (2.50) also hold an entry in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, with Rose Bloom representing the form of the Prix Marcel Boussac.

After chasing impressive winner Opera Singer from an early stage, Rose Bloom showed plenty of tenacity to hold on for second.

Tuilpa Chope rounded off her juvenile campaign with Group 3 success in the Prix des Reservoirs Credit: Racing Post / Burton

Tulipa Chope looked a filly of real promise in Listed and Group 3 successes at Deauville and, while the France Galop handicapper believes she has yet to match the form of Rose Bloom, Stephane Wattel's representative is 4lb clear on Racing Post Ratings.

Julica bounced back from a slightly disappointing effort in the Boussac to post a Listed success at Toulouse in November and provides James Doyle with an early opportunity to shine for his new bosses Wathnan Racing.

