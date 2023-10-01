Fantastic Moon backed into 8-1 from 10 for the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with ground quickening

Torquator Tasso and Rene Piechulek pulled off a mighty upset in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05) two years ago and punters are siding with the German-trained runner Fantastic Moon in the morning betting.

The three-year-old is now 8-1 with Coral having been available at 10-1 on Saturday, and 12-1 on Friday, and boasts a likeable profile for the race having defeated Feed The Flame in the Prix Niel, a key Arc trial, over course and distance last month.

A German Derby winner in July, Fantastic Moon will be bidding to become just the fourth horse from his country to land Europe's biggest Flat race with Star Appeal (1975) and Danedream (2011) the others to strike. Piechulek rides Fantastic Moon but trainer Sarah Steinberg is seeking a first success.

There has never been a Japanese-trained winner of the Arc but there has been some interest in Through Seven Seas , who has been clipped into 10-1 (from 11).

Through Seven Seas was only a neck behind Equinox – the highest-rated horse in the world – on his last start in the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin in June. The Tomohito Ozeki-trained five-year-old will not have to encounter the testing ground which has hindered the chances of Japanese-trained runners in previous years.

The unbeaten Ace Impact continues to top the market at 11-4.

Arc ground the quickest since 2018

The Arc is poised to be run on the quickest ground in five years with the going now good, good to firm in places following a dry night in Paris.

No rain or moisture was added to the surface and is set to stay sunny throughout Sunday's stellar card, which features six Group 1 races.

In previous years the Arc has been run on heavy or softer ground but conditions are extremely different this time, with the quickest section of the track in the false straight and home straight.

Non-runners

1.15

Johannes Brahms

3.50

Crown Princesse

4.25

Coeur De Pierre

5.30

Amedras

