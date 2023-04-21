2023 Scottish Grand National pinstickers' guide: trainer quotes and star ratings for every horse

A field of 23 runners will go to post for Scotland's biggest jumps race but who will come out on top? Read our runner-by-runner guide, featuring top quotes and star ratings for the on Saturday.

1

Star rating: ****

Aimed at this race since winning at last year’s meeting, but Nicky Henderson doesn’t win Grand Nationals. Or does he? Mister Coffey went well for a long way at Aintree last week and Dusart was no stronger than at the finish here 12 months ago. Makes mistakes and will be out of it early if doing so again, but has the ability to go well.

Trainer Nicky Henderson: "He's racing off top weight and he's got to do a bit more to be in the mix. It looks a stiff task, but he did win on the card last year and that form has worked out really well."

Dusart 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

2

Star rating: ***

Smart novice last season, but the wheels have fallen off somewhat over fences this campaign and he jumped sloppily when well beaten at Cheltenham last time. Makes mistakes and probably not one for maximum faith, but never rule out Paul Nicholls.

Trainer Paul Nicholls: "On his best form he would have a chance and could go nicely."

Threeunderthrufive 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

3

Star rating: *****

Move aside Lucinda, it’s time for the staying handicap chase king to take back his crown. Jonjo O’Neill has an ideal candidate with this strong travelling, sound jumping youngster who might go from the front. Monbeg Genius finished third behind Grand National winner Corach Rambler at Cheltenham last time and can go two better.

Trainer Jonjo O'Neill: "He ran a lovely race at Cheltenham, although I felt the winner had a bit in hand. He has the right profile for this race.”

Monbeg Genius 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

4

Star rating: **

Traded at the maximum 1,000 in running on Betfair when winning at Kelso last time and flattered to beat Le Milos, who wasn’t fully wound up. Has won here but would have a better chance if he could be fooled into thinking he was running at Kelso.

Trainer Sandy Thomson: "At the beginning of the season this is where we hoped he'd be. We've had a good run with him, he did it well at Kelso and he's in good form."

Empire Steel 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

5

Star rating: ****

Kelso specialist who is prone to jumping errors and has stamina to prove. However, he travels smoothly and has the class to play a part. Will be behind early and isn’t one for the faint of heart, but not easy to rule out and has a 3-7 record at Ayr.

Trainer Nick Alexander: "The timing is right because he's come to himself this spring. He's into another realm over an extreme distance but if he jumps and stays he should go well."

Elvis Mail 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

6

Star rating: ****

Perennial big-race bridesmaid who was second last year. Finally got his day in the sun when landing the Eider at Newcastle and the cheekpieces he wore when third in last season’s bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown return for the first time this season. Solid chance, but will need luck when trying to weave his way through from the rear.

Trainer Christian Williams: "He comes into his own at this time of year and just bumped into one when second in the race last year."

Kitty's Light 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

7

Star rating: ***

Anyone for an Irish-trained winner? Why not, they win everything else. Proved her stamina for a marathon test when landing the Ulster National at Downpatrick three weeks ago and open to more improvement. Another step forward is needed, though.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell: “She was very good at Downpatrick. She has come out of that well and has a nice racing weight. It's coming quick enough for one of these marathon chases but the drying ground will suit her fine and the trip should be no problem. Hopefully she has an each way chance."

Malina Girl 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

8

Star rating: ****

Quirky but shapes like he will stay forever and could improve for his first run over a marathon trip. Just one win from 11 starts over fences is a concern for win-only punters, but there is a solid chance he can make the frame.

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies: "He's run well the last twice and we think he'll stay. We're looking forward to it but he's a big horse and wouldn't want the ground quicker than good."

Undersupervision 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

9

Star rating: *

Races prominently and appears to have been aimed at the race after just one run since last July. However, he was well beaten after jumping left on that occasion at Ascot three weeks ago and needs a big revival. His stable did win this with 33-1 shot Joe Farrell in 2018.

Trainer Rebecca Curtis: "He didn’t like the ground or going right-handed at Ascot last time. He’ll be suited by the good ground and seems to stay and jump so we’re hoping for a nice run.”

Ruthless Article 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

10

Star rating: **

Lost his form recently and comes here following two heavy defeats at Cheltenham. It’s possible soft ground was to blame and this sounder surface will suit him better. Races prominently and not totally ruled out, but has a bit to prove.

Trainer Neil Mulholland: "He’ll be suited by the better ground, it was too soft for him last time, and he has a chance on his best form."

Lord Accord 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

11

Star rating: **

Beaten six times in small-field chases before seeing off four rivals at Newbury to break his maiden over fences. This is an entirely different test against seasoned handicappers but he often front runs and, I’ll say again, never count Paul Nicholls out.

Trainer Paul Nicholls: "He has plenty of experience over fences and this longer trip could suit him."

Flash Collonges 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

12

Star rating: **

Likes good ground and looked a chaser going places when beating Cap Du Nord at Doncaster in January. However, bled from the nose back there next time and fell at Aintree last week when going well. Not certain to stay and will need luck in running coming from the rear.

Trainer Stuart Coltherd: "We were getting quite excited in the Topham until he fell. He's come out of the race very well and if he stays the trip he's got a big chance."

Cooper's Cross 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

13

Star rating: ***

From the same yard as Kitty’s Light, which won this last year with Win My Wings, but jockey Jack Tudor has deserted him and he hasn’t looked a strong stayer on his two outings over marathon trips. Reasonably treated if seeing it out.

Trainer Christian Williams: "He's looked more of a stayer this season and we feel this race could suit him. It's been his target for some time."

Cap Du Nord 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

14

Star rating: **

Another Irish challenger. Often races prominently and posted an improved effort when fifth at Navan last month in a refitted tongue strap and cheekpieces combination. His best form has been on soft ground and he has stamina to prove.

Trainer Liz Doyle: "He might have just struggled to finish off his races on heavy ground in some competitive handicaps in Ireland. He won his maiden hurdle on nice ground and it wasn't bad ground at all when he won at Galway. I'm hoping the better ground will be a big help to him so hopefully he can come back to his best."

Flash De Touzaine 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

15

Star rating: ****

Progressive and represents a stable whose staying chasers were in superb form at Cheltenham this week. Open to lots of improvement on just his fourth start over fences, often front runs and should make his presence felt.

Trainer Fergal O'Brien: "He's got a lovely profile. Novices have a good record in the race and he stays, jumps and will love the better ground."

Manothepeople 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

16

Star rating: ****

Just his fifth race over fences and stamina to prove, but unexposed in comparison to many of his rivals and open to plenty of improvement for Nicky Richards, who won the race four years ago with Takingrisks.

Trainer Nicky Richards: "We're taking a bit of a punt but he's put it together on his last two runs. I don't think he'll be off 10st 2lb next year and nothing ventured, nothing gained. He looks a million dollars and I don't think he'll be far away."

Famous Bridge 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

17

Star rating: ***

Another big one for Scotland anyone? One of two trained by last week’s Grand National heroine Lucinda Russell and Aintree hero Derek Fox takes the ride. Consistent, stays forever and has a great attitude to boot, but needs to improve.

Trainer Lucinda Russell: "I still think he's well treated by the handicapper. The big thing is going up in distance, he's very much a stayer and the four miles will make him even better treated. The race should suit him."

Your Own Story 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

18

Star rating: **

Irish challenger who is inconsistent but capable of running a big race if on a going day. She showed that when an unlucky third at last year’s Punchestown festival and is a prominent runner who could outrun her odds. It’s more likely she won’t, though.

Trainer John Patrick Ryan: "The ground will suit her and she's a Graded winner so has a bit of class about her. We've trained her with this race in mind as her owners are from that neck of the woods. The only negative is she has to travel over as she never was the best traveller. She has a live chance. She almost won the Midlands National at Kilbeggan so she's a fair horse and will like the trip."

Waitnsee 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

19

Star rating: ***

Beat this week’s Cheltenham winner Captain Cattistock at Musselburgh last time on stable debut. The 77-day break since is a positive and he is a strong traveller who jumps well. Often races prominently and likely to run well again.

Trainer Alastair Ralph: "This has been the plan since he won the Edinburgh National and he has a fighting chance. He'll love the ground and he's in good form."

Magna Sam 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

20

Star rating: ***

Not in the same form as when winning two years ago, but Lucinda Russell can’t do a thing wrong in staying chases and the fact Derek Fox rides stablemate Your Own Story isn’t a worry given Patrick Wadge is his recent regular partner. Place prospects.

Trainer Lucinda Russell: "It's taken a season for him to find his feet again but he's been improving with each run and this is the first time we've got the right ground for him. The distance is right and as an each-way bet he's got a huge chance."

Mighty Thunder 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

21

Star rating: *

Races from 6lb out of the handicap, will likely be shorter than she should because of her name, and all of her best form is on ground softer than good. Get the prayer mat out, beg for rain, and a clear run through from the back of the field.

Trainer Sandy Thomson: "She's done nothing wrong. She could do with a bit of rain but she jumps well and we know she'll stay."

Flower Of Scotland 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

22

Star rating: *

Consistent, travels well and races up with the pace. Those are the positives, but he is 7lb out of the handicap, not certain to stay and this will be his toughest test yet.

Trainer Iain Jardine: "He's in unknown territory as to whether he'll stay but he stepped up in trip last time and ran a big race. He's in good order, his form is good and we're excited to be in the race."

Half Shot 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

23

Star rating: *

8lb out of the handicap and beaten at least 30 lengths on his last three starts. Stable in form, but that’s the sole crumb of comfort.

Trainer Sue Smith: "He has no weight and he seems in good form. Sean Quinlan knows him and the drier ground will help over four miles."

Small Present 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

2023 Scottish Grand National: best betting offers

have a new customer offer available if you sign up for an account

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places,

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back specials. Sign up for a new account

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from money-back offers

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account

Sign up for a new account. They have an offer for new customers

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.