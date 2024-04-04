The Old Firm derby: Where Sunday's battle between Celtic and Rangers will be won and lost

Celtic were 11 points clear at one point in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, but a win for Rangers in Sunday’s Old Firm derby would send the Light Blues two points ahead of their rivals with a game in hand.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have won both meetings between the two this season but now visit Ibrox to face a rejuvenated Rangers who have improved steadily under Philippe Clement.

Since their 2-1 loss at Celtic Park in December, Rangers have won ten of their 11 league games and ran Benfica close in the Europa League round of 16.

Midfield battle looks crucial

In the first two derbies, Celtic had the clear advantage in the midfield battle with Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley being allowed the space to dictate the game on both occasions.

Mohamed Diomande’s arrival in January has been a major upgrade for Rangers and the youngster will be crucial to the battle for the middle of the park when he lines up alongside John Lundstram.

The home team may also be boosted by the absence of Celtic captain McGregor, who faces a late fitness test.

The visitors are used to fielding makeshift sides for this game however, and central defender Liam Scales was partnered in the first derby by Gustaf Lagerbielke and then by Stephen Welsh.

Celtic’s key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is fit again and his return is a big boost for the Bhoys, although the full-back area is a position of weakness for the away team and something the Gers will hope to exploit.

Bhoys need more from Furuhashi

Under Ange Postecoglou, the Bhoys had a tendency to blow teams away with their all-out attacking style.

The Hoops have been much more deliberate and cautious under Brendan Rodgers, relying more on moments of individual quality.

Kyogo Furuhashi provided two such moments to decide the first two head-to-heads this season, netting a spectacular volley in the first match and a long-range effort to send Celtic 2-0 up in December.

The Japanese forward has struggled since then however, scoring just twice in the ten games since and finding himself as back-up to Norwich loanee Adam Idah on more than one occasion.

His record of seven goals in his last seven appearances against Rangers speaks for itself but there has been little proof recently that Rodgers is getting the best out of the Bhoys’ talisman.

Settled line-up should help the hosts

By contrast, it is clear that this will be the best coached side that Rangers have put out to face their rivals this season. Michael Beale took charge of the first clash while Clement was still relatively new for the second.

The Belgian has found his preferred line-up and that stability will be a big asset for the hosts.

They will need more from striker Cyriel Dessers, who is yet to make an impact in the two Old Firm games he has featured in.

Celtic have the individual quality to win and retake the initiative in the title race, but they will have to hope that Rangers’ improved coaching and settled midfield does not expose their lack of progress under Rodgers.

