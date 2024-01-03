Godolphin policy change could see Sir Henry Cecil's former base back in use
A recent change in policy by Godolphin has seen heads over box doors across the town increase in recent weeks, with the promise of more to come.
The first sign of this more commercial approach was when it was quietly made known to interested parties that their well positioned Highfield Stables on the much-sought-after Bury Road was available for rent late last year after lying empty for a number of years.
The 50-box establishment was previously run in tandem with nearby Godolphin Stables (formerly Stanley House) when John Gosden was in residence in the 1990s and more recently it was used as a second yard by Saeed bin Suroor.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- No mercy shown from Sir Mark Prescott as I get another withering assessment of my flawed dress sense
- Gay Kelleway guest of honour on opening night of new horseracing production in Norwich
- 'I was late every day under Sir Mark Prescott - so it's a bit ironic I'm doing this now'
- Gay Kelleway and Sprowston Boy's epic Ascot triumph to be brought to life on stage
- Meet 'Flash' Gordon - the one-eyed jockey who smashed the clock on Vandeek
- No mercy shown from Sir Mark Prescott as I get another withering assessment of my flawed dress sense
- Gay Kelleway guest of honour on opening night of new horseracing production in Norwich
- 'I was late every day under Sir Mark Prescott - so it's a bit ironic I'm doing this now'
- Gay Kelleway and Sprowston Boy's epic Ascot triumph to be brought to life on stage
- Meet 'Flash' Gordon - the one-eyed jockey who smashed the clock on Vandeek