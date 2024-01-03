Godolphin policy change could see Sir Henry Cecil's former base back in use

A recent change in policy by Godolphin has seen heads over box doors across the town increase in recent weeks, with the promise of more to come.

The first sign of this more commercial approach was when it was quietly made known to interested parties that their well positioned Highfield Stables on the much-sought-after Bury Road was available for rent late last year after lying empty for a number of years.

The 50-box establishment was previously run in tandem with nearby Godolphin Stables (formerly Stanley House) when John Gosden was in residence in the 1990s and more recently it was used as a second yard by Saeed bin Suroor.