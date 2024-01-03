Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard From Newmarket
premium

Godolphin policy change could see Sir Henry Cecil's former base back in use

author image
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
The house at Warren Place is currently being refurbished
The house at Warren Place is currently being refurbished

A recent change in policy by Godolphin has seen heads over box doors across the town increase in recent weeks, with the promise of more to come.

The first sign of this more commercial approach was when it was quietly made known to interested parties that their well positioned Highfield Stables on the much-sought-after Bury Road was available for rent late last year after lying empty for a number of years.

The 50-box establishment was previously run in tandem with nearby Godolphin Stables (formerly Stanley House) when John Gosden was in residence in the 1990s and more recently it was used as a second yard by Saeed bin Suroor.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 January 2024inPostcard from Newmarket

Last updated 14:00, 3 January 2024

icon
more inPostcard from Newmarket
more inPostcard from Newmarket