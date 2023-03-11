Jim Lewis was a top man who lived a wonderful life

After reading the excellent tributes paid to Jim Lewis last week, it bought back so many wonderful memories about the man and his lasting legacy to racing.

I had friends who went to school with Jim and who vouched for what a great person he was as a child and then as a very successful ­businessman who never forgot his working-class roots.

As a fellow Brummie and Aston Villa supporter, I followed all of his horses who carried the famous claret and blue striped colours of his beloved club that were a reminder of the football shirts worn when the Villa defeated the great Busby Babes at Wembley in the 1957 FA Cup final.

Best Mate was not only Jim’s greatest horse, it also highlighted the unique association that developed between himself and those two great legends of racing, Henrietta Knight and the late Terry Biddlecombe.

Who can ever forget the emotional scenes that followed each of Matey’s three consecutive Gold Cup victories.

I stood in the company of Jim and his family and friends when the great horse emulated Arkle in completing the Gold Cup treble in 2004, and we marched as one singing his name to greet Best Mate and Jim Culloty as they returned to the winner’s enclosure following his greatest ever victory.

After the death of his childhood sweetheart Valerie, Jim named a chase in her memory each year on Derby day at Worcester, and he had a charity-themed marquee, where in pride of place was the famous Cheltenham Gold Cup trophy. Thanks for so many great memories, Jim. Henrietta’s tribute was a reminder of what a great man he truly was.

John Hall

Birmingham

Charismatic Dikler was a rare breed

Peter Thomas’s evocative portrait of The Dikler’s Gold Cup victory in 1973 (March 3) rightly celebrates one of the best performances in the race’s history.

In many years of following the sport, I have seen few horses as charismatic. A graduate from the English point-to-point fields, where he had combined obvious talent with wayward tendencies, The Dikler was partnered by Willie Robinson in his first race under rules.

He bolted going to the start then, racing past the stands, he tried to leave the course. Six lengths behind at the last, he made up the ground with an enormous leap and landed on his nose.

“Well, he won, but he’ll kill someone,” Robinson said afterwards.

The Dikler’s quest for Gold Cup glory started as a novice when he fell at halfway. He was then becalmed at his second attempt by going so heavy that the meeting was abandoned straight after the Gold Cup.

His third try at the great race was, as described by celebrated work-rider Darkie Deacon, sabotaged by jockey Barry Brogan’s “brainstorm” when he kicked clear at the top of the hill on a horse who always needed holding up, only to be reeled in close home.

By the time his fourth attempt at the race came around, this enormous gelding’s antics had earned him a reputation that was mixed to say the least. His ability had been compromised many times by failing to settle, occasionally running out and, in his prep race at Windsor, disqualification for veering all over the run-in to impede runner-up Spanish Steps.

However, Fulke Walwyn had remained steadfast in his view that The Dikler would win a Gold Cup and, on that Thursday, whose 50th anniversary looms, the stars aligned.

Uncharacteristically good going allowed The Dikler’s stablemate Charlie Potheen to set a gallop that would shred the course record.

A new jockey in Ron Barry had, in John Oaksey’s words, “at once found the key to The Dikler’s complex personality”, and it enabled him to settle. In so doing, he stalked the odds-on favourite Pendil and delivered a finish of such commitment that Oaksey concluded: “I’ve never seen a horse, not even Arkle, who more obviously threw his whole heart and mind into the business of covering the distance between the second-last fence and the winning post at Cheltenham in the shortest possible time.

”In the same edition of Horse & Hound, one columnist described The Dikler’s final leap and devouring stride up the run-in as “one of the most inspiring sights I have ever seen on a racecourse”.

Adrian Gregory

Henley-on-Thames

The Dikler: a Cheltenham legend Credit: Gerry Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

You’re a star, Mrs R

Before all the fireworks get let off at Prestbury Park next week, I would just like to pay credit and say a public thank-you to the ever-constant queen of the Funtington Sussex gallops, Lydia Richards.

We have had the pleasure of being with Mrs R for over 20 years, and having enjoyed in that time that number in winners, the love, care and attention she and her team shower all her inmates with never falters.

In the past year alone, thanks to our all-weather Lingfield terrier, Smith, and the superstar of our syndicate, Certainly Red, it’s been sometimes ­unbelievable, with both horses winning.

Unfortunately, with our hopes high, Certainly Red will be on the easy list for a while, along with his regular partner Marc Goldstein, who is ­recovering from a broken leg.

Here’s hoping both make a full recovery, as our lives are definitely more fun with both of them in it.

So thank you Lydia, and I know I speak for all of our partners when we wish you continued success.

Bryan and Marilyn Mathison

Owners with Lydia Richards

Little gem worth a visit

Kelso has always been one of my favourite racecourses, so when reading it was making changes I feared the worst and thought its unique nature would be lost. How wrong I was.

Making my first visit there for five years last Saturday, I was very ­pleasantly surprised at the improvement made in that period, especially as I didn’t think improvement was needed.

It even has brazier-type heaters around the paddock area to keep you warm, something I never thought I would see on a course again.

The improvements have not in any way affected the character of the stands so all is good, the catering was very good and sensibly priced with plenty of choice.

There were no gimmicks, just racing people who were freely allowed to walk down the course to see the horses jumping the hurdles and fences close up. It was all a superb experience and thankfully Kelso got the card it deserved.

I realise many racegoers would have to travel a long way to get there, but believe me, this little gem of a course is well worth a visit.

Pete Norris

Manchester

You’re spot on, Bob

Bob Woodland’s ingenious satirical letter (March 8) sums up the affordability issue perfectly.

It should be sent to Gambling Commission chief Andrew Rhodes, Carolyn Harris MP, Rishi Sunak and other relevant ­politicians to demonstrate the absurdity and direction of this flawed thinking. Well done Bob!

Jon Adlerstein

Colyton, Devon

A tune for Cheltenham

I’m not sure about DJ Cuddles’ new addition to the Cheltenham playlist (March 8). How about an old one?

For me there is only one song for the festival. Written in 1992 by Steve Knightley, one half of the Devon folk duo Show Of Hands, the song is called The Galway Farmer. Have a listen and I think many will agree.

Clive Eich

Luxulyan, Cornwall

