Poor old Latalomne - let's hope all next week's Cheltenham heroes avoid his calamitous fate
If you live the right way for long enough, your brain becomes little more than a repository for memories of the Cheltenham Festival. It's not just the champions who rattle around in there but also a ton of stuff that has drifted into obscurity, like Encore Un Peu somehow failing to win the Kim Muir despite turning for home about a minute before anything else.
In early March, you can get a clue as to how you're feeling about life just by considering which festival memory has popped up that morning. Barry Geraghty taking a pull on Kicking King at the top of the hill, or at the home turn on The Druids Nephew – those are for the good days. Istabraq pulling up after two flights, then getting cascades of applause while the Champion Hurdle was still being run – that might indicate wistfulness for fallen heroes or lost certainties.
You know it's a bad day when the image in your head is of Latalomne. You might already know the incident I mean. On Sunday, it will be 20 years to the day.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in