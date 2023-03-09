Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionChris Cook
premium

Poor old Latalomne - let's hope all next week's Cheltenham heroes avoid his calamitous fate

author image
Chris CookSenior reporter
Moscow Flyer's 2003 Tingle Creek win is Bridget Andrews' earliest racing memory
Moscow Flyer: could Latalomne have beaten his mighty rival with a clear round?Credit: Edward Whitaker

If you live the right way for long enough, your brain becomes little more than a repository for memories of the Cheltenham Festival. It's not just the champions who rattle around in there but also a ton of stuff that has drifted into obscurity, like Encore Un Peu somehow failing to win the Kim Muir despite turning for home about a minute before anything else.

In early March, you can get a clue as to how you're feeling about life just by considering which festival memory has popped up that morning. Barry Geraghty taking a pull on Kicking King at the top of the hill, or at the home turn on The Druids Nephew – those are for the good days. Istabraq pulling up after two flights, then getting cascades of applause while the Champion Hurdle was still being run – that might indicate wistfulness for fallen heroes or lost certainties.

You know it's a bad day when the image in your head is of Latalomne. You might already know the incident I mean. On Sunday, it will be 20 years to the day.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 9 March 2023
icon
more inChris Cook
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inChris Cook