They can't all be the Gold Cup - and this is how I've ranked the 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival

The biggest banquet in town is almost upon us and I'm absolutely starving – bring it on. We all have our favourite and not-so-favourite races at the festival so I've ranked all of next week's events in order of how excited I am about them.

1 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

The ultimate examination of a racehorse. Galopin Des Champs is the sexy one but he hasn't walked down the catwalk at the Grand Palais yet and, until he does, question marks will remain. The Gold Cup is always a sumptuous spectacle and this one is going to be epic.

Interest level rating: 10/10