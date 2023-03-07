Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

No end in sight to gambling review - and no wonder Harrington is feeling the strain

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Julie Harrington (BHA Chief Executive) at the Grand National Weights Lunch @ The Rum Warehouse, Titanic Hotel 15/2/22Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography 0771 046 1723
Julie Harrington: hard to imagine the BHA chief executive's job is about to become any more enjoyableCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There was perhaps a telling moment during Nick Luck's interview with BHA chief executive Julie Harrington on Racing TV on Sunday when he asked her if she was still enjoying the job. It was noticeable that at no point during her answer did Harrington say "yes".

Maybe that is reading too much into it – the question came at the end of an uncomfortable half-hour or so – but it would be understandable if she were feeling unenthusiastic about the role given the current criticism of the governing body.

The whip furore is the latest storm to have hit during Harrington's two years at the head of the BHA. Others, though, such as the response to Covid-19 and arguably the debate about the BHA's position which threatened its role as governing body, were forced upon it, as has been dealing with the government's gambling review. Launched a month before Harrington officially started at 75 High Holborn, the review looks set to be a pressing issue for the foreseeable future, even if the government's proposals are finally published this month.

Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 14:01, 7 March 2023
