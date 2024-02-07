Willie Mullins' dominance is pushing jump racing to the precipice - it's all down to the nonsensical programme book

In terms of its public appeal, the Dublin Racing Festival may be approaching something close to its peak. The consensus was that the 20,017 who flocked there on Saturday pushed the facilities and staffing levels beyond their limits.

Leopardstown must find a way to adequately cater for that volume of racegoers or scale back numbers, similar to the way Cheltenham has done for its marquee festival. It's that simple.

Factor in the extent to which one trainer imposed his will on proceedings and the whole thing might be closer to a tipping point than we would prefer. Having come so far in luring people to the DRF, including an invasion of British fans that numbered around 10,000, Leopardstown's challenges now are to improve the customer experience and the product on offer.