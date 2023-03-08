We're looking forward to winning juvenile hurdler returning at Sandown

I hope the weather is not as bad as some forecasts suggest because I'm looking forward to bringing back at Sandown on Saturday.

He was a big, weak horse when winning at Chepstow back in October and then running in better company at Wetherby and Cheltenham so we gave him the winter off to strengthen up.

He's come back well and a mark of 120 makes him handily weighted in the 0-125 Racing Only Bettor Podcast Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.