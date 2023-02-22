Spirit's up after change of plan for stable star

I'm looking forward to a possible trip to Fontwell on Sunday after a change of plan with .

He's in good form after his third place in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown and was left in the Ryanair Chase earlier this month.

However, when I spoke to the owners' racing manager Anthony Bromley we agreed he's going to find it tough in that. I also think he's slightly happier over hurdles than fences nowadays so we've decided to switch our sights. The Grade 2 National Spirit Hurdle looks a more realistic option.