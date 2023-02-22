Spirit's up after change of plan for stable star
I'm looking forward to a possible trip to Fontwell on Sunday after a change of plan with Sceau Royal.
He's in good form after his third place in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown and was left in the Ryanair Chase earlier this month.
However, when I spoke to the owners' racing manager Anthony Bromley we agreed he's going to find it tough in that. I also think he's slightly happier over hurdles than fences nowadays so we've decided to switch our sights. The Grade 2 National Spirit Hurdle looks a more realistic option.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 February 2023Last updated 10:00, 22 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement